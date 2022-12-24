The company that built Polar Park must pay $1.9 million for not giving enough work to women- and minority-owned businesses

BOSTON — The company that oversaw the construction of Polar Park in Worcester has agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.

When Gilbane/Hunt submitted its bid for the role of construction manager in 2019 it promised to give 20% of the work to women- and minority-owned businesses, the attorney general’s office said in a statement Thursday.

But the company misrepresented the status of such businesses on the project, did little to encourage women- and minority-owned businesses, and did not track where the project’s spending on such businesses stood in meeting its goal, the attorney general's office said.