Hingham boys’ hockey blitz Weymouth with second-period flurry of goals in nonleague win

The Harbormen (3-0-1) also got second-period goals from Joe Hennessy, Aidan Brazel, Connor Richardson, and Alec Dzavik. Charlie Packard followed it up with a third-period tally.

Chase McKenna scored from the point with 38 seconds to play in the first period, kicking off the scoring in a 6-0 nonleague win for the third-ranked Hingham over Weymouth on Saturday at Pilgrim Arena.

“We’re neighboring towns, I think [the rivarly] starts in youth hockey,” said Hingham coach Tony Messina. “The same kids know each other all the way up. I think they get up for us, we know they’re going to come in an emotional hockey game. It was standing room only today, the place was packed and it was a great game.”

Advertisement

Seniors Luke McLellan and Matt Gilman split time to combine for a 13-save shutout. McKenna added a pair of assists, as did Travis Rugg and Jack Rakauskas.

Through four games, the Harbormen have outscored opponents, 24-2.

“Who would have expected it?” Messina said. “There’s still a lot of hockey to be played, though.”

St. Mary’s 4, Brookline 2 — Aidan Fitzpatrick scored twice and Brady Bullock and Finn Racki added a tally apiece in a nonleague win for the No. 16 Spartans (4-0-1).

Girls’ hockey

Hingham 2, Weymouth 1 — Senior Abigail Kennedy got the scoring started with a goal off an assist from sophomore Caroline Doherty, and Doherty then set up classmate Addy Garrity for the third-period winner as the Harborwomen (1-0-0) won their season-opening nonleague contest at the Pilgrim Arena.

Wrestling

Wayland 58, Lincoln-Sudbury 12 — With his father, 15-year coach Sean Chase, on the sideline, and his grandfather, former Wayland coach Gary Chase looking on, sophomore Cole Chase recorded the final pin at 152 pounds as the hosts (2-0) retained the Warrior Cup with the Dual County League win.