Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot to miss rest of season with torn Achilles tendon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of Jacksonville’s season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets.

Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results.

“I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth, but I'm proud of the work we have done as a team to put ourselves in position to play meaningful football at this point in the season," Smoot wrote.