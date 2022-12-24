No moral victories for Patriots, who squandered several opportunities in bad loss to the Bengals

Blah, blah, blah. There are no moral victories in Week 16. You don’t get credit for playing hard in the second half when you play like rubbish in the first half. You don’t get credit for a “good” loss when you miss two extra points, and have a chance to win at the end, but fumble the game away on the 5-yard line.

▪ It was a nice comeback in the second half. The Patriots showed good fight. The offense finally clicked. The defense made big plays after halftime.

Advertisement

The Bengals may be a top Super Bowl contender, and the Patriots may have played them tough, but they still were an embarrassment Saturday. They came out sloppy and unprepared as the Bengals led, 22-0, at halftime. The offense still is a disjointed mess. And the Patriots once again committed bad penalties (10 for 82 yards) and mistakes.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Bill Belichick probably will try to use this game as a building block, and may even tell the team how proud he was for fighting back in the second half. When you’re 7-8, and your playoff hopes are on life support, you’ll take any positive you can get.

But the loss wasn’t positive for the Patriots, it was another negative. They got blown out in the first half, and couldn’t come through in the fourth quarter when the game was on the line. There is no moral victory in choking a game away.

▪ The Patriots’ defense continues to be better at scoring points than the offense. Marcus Jones’s 69-yard pick-6 late in the third quarter got the comeback started, and was the Patriots’ seventh return touchdown of the season, most in the NFL. In their last seven games, the Patriots have eight offensive touchdowns and five on defense/special teams. As bad as the Patriots have played in the second half of the season, their record would be much worse if not for their defense and special teams scoring points.

Advertisement

▪ The Patriots’ defense certainly deserves credit for coming alive in the second half. The Bengals scored on four of five possessions in the first half, but didn’t score a point after halftime. The Patriots forced three punts, forced two turnovers, and got a missed field goal. In the first half, the Bengals gained 303 yards and went 7 for 9 on third down. In the second half, they gained just 136 yards and went 1 for 7 on third down.

Unfortunately, the first half still counts. And the Patriots dug themselves too big of a hole to climb out of.

▪ The Patriots were a symphony of humiliation:

* The offense didn’t cross midfield until the final play of the third quarter.

* The Bengals achieved 22 first downs in the first half, including four by Patriots penalties.

* The Bengals’ second touchdown came on a quick snap, catching the Patriots’ defense sleeping.

* Hunter Henry hurt his knee when he ran into Jonnu Smith on a crossing route.

* The Patriots burned a timeout before the Bengals’ third play of the game because they had too many players on the field, then left Joe Mixon wide open for 17 yards out of the backfield.

Advertisement

* The Patriots called a timeout right before halftime, only to take a knee on the next play.

* Joe Burrow had as many touchdown passes in the first half as the Patriots had first downs (three).

* Belichick didn’t throw his challenge flag when Ja’Marr Chase clearly dropped the ball on an 18-yard catch on third and 17.

* Punter Michael Palardy had the ball squirt out of his hands, then punted for 22 yards.

* Nick Folk missed two extra points, including one that kept the deficit at 4 points late in the fourth quarter.

* Facing first and goal from the 5, on the verge of scoring the game-winning touchdown, Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball away.

* The Patriots committed a delay of game penalty on their final offensive snap, making fourth and 10 a fourth and 15.

You don’t deserve to win when you make that many bad plays.

▪ Here’s a thought for Matt Patricia and the Patriots — perhaps you should have played Kendrick Bourne more this season? Their best playmaker last season, with 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns, Bourne has been parked on the bench for most of this season, playing in just 42 percent of snaps entering Saturday, with no touchdown catches.

But thanks to injuries, Bourne was forced into the lineup, and he thrived — six catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, plus a 29-yard run. He caught passes of 32 and 19 yards, then caught a 5-yard touchdown in tight coverage to put the Patriots back in the ballgame.

Advertisement

Bourne’s lack of usage is one of the stranger story lines. Saturday, he proved he should have been playing more this whole time.

▪ Jones is lucky Belichick still supports him, because Jones deserved a benching at halftime, when he was just 5 for 8 for 34 yards. Jones did finish 21 for 33 for 240 yards and two touchdowns, but his limitations were once again on full display. He couldn’t avoid the pass rush, taking four sacks and not properly diagnosing several blitzes. His accuracy was scattershot, with Jones throwing behind Jakobi Meyers and almost getting his receiver pummeled over the middle. Jones was lucky he was called for intentional grounding and not a lost fumble in the fourth quarter. And Jones’s only big pass was a total fluke, a 48-yard tip-drill touchdown catch by Meyers.

The fans were chanting for Bailey Zappe throughout the first half. Jones is lucky Belichick still supports him.

▪ The rookie class is starting to flounder — Tyquan Thornton had a bad drop on a deep ball, and Cole Strange gave up a bad sack — but third-round cornerback Marcus Jones is a total stud. He led the team with 14 tackles, had his first career pick-6 to get the Patriots back in the game, had a tackle for loss, a pass defended, a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter, and a nifty 15-yard gain on a bubble screen at the end of the game.

Advertisement

The Bengals took advantage of Jones’s 5-foot-8-inch height on a few plays. But Jones more than makes up for it with speed, toughness, and impressive playmaking ability. He’s a keeper.

▪ Credit to Joe Burrow and the Bengals for not being fazed by the cold. They came out throwing, with Burrow passing 36 times for 284 yards in the first half, and finishing the game with 375 yards on 52 pass attempts. He did throw two bad interceptions to keep the Patriots in the game, but Burrow still was poised throughout the game, and made several impressive throws to his receivers (particularly the two jump balls for 70 yards to Tee Higgins, who is 8 inches taller than Marcus Jones). Burrow also did a great job of taking the checkdowns and moving the chains, to the tune of 28 first downs on the day.

Burrow became just the second quarterback to throw for 300 yards against the Patriots this season (Zach Wilson). The Patriots’ defense clamped down in the second half, but still hasn’t beaten any good quarterbacks this season.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.