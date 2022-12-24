The Patriots are prepping to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Bundle up and follow along.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked this week if he intends to stick with Mac Jones at quarterback.

And yes, it’s cold. Weather Underground says it should be about 18 degrees (with a “feels like” temperature of 7) when the two teams kick off at 1 p.m. You can watch on CBS or listen locally on 98.5.

The Patriots will look to rebound after a stunning loss to the Raiders last week ( did we really need to remind you? ) when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a frosty Christmas Eve matchup at Gillette Stadium.

“Yeah, the plan is to try and beat Cincinnati,” he responded.

Jones will go up against his Cincinnati counterpart Joe Burrow, who has the Bengals on a six-game win streak.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout. Follow along.

Inactives are out — 11:44 a.m.

Patriots:

Bengals:

❄️ Think it’s cold at Gillette? Take a look at these temps. — 11:40 a.m.

On today’s referee — 11:35 a.m.

Craig Wrolstad will serve as the referee for today’s game. The 57-year-old Wrolstad has been an NFL official since 2003, moving from field judge to referee in 2014. This will mark his second New England game of the season; he was the lead official for the Oct. 9 contest between the Patriots and Lions at Gillette Stadium.

According to NFLpenalties.com, Wrolstad’s crew is one of the least flag-happy in the league; their average of 9.15 penalties per game is third-lowest in the NFL. He’s also known as someone who calls things down the middle, averaging 4.31 penalties per game on the home team and 4.85 per game on the visitors.

Offensive linemen need to be very careful today, as Wrolstad’s officiating team pays particularly close attention to the action up front. His most frequent calls are offensive holding (31 flags this season) and false starts (24 this season).

What the weather report says — 11:25 a.m.

According to our pals at weather.com, the forecast for today’s game is clear and sunny with temps starting in the teens and possibly reaching the low 20s. The good news? No chance of precipitation, but there will be double-digit wind gusts out of the west, which could play havoc with the kicking game.

If the conditions hold, it’ll be the first New England game of the year in which it’s been in the teens at kickoff, and the coldest since last year’s playoff game in Buffalo.

Through 14 games, the Patriots are 1-1 when the temps are 80 or above at kickoff, 1-0 when it’s between 70 and 79, 1-2 when it’s been in the 60s, 2-1 when it’s been in the 50s, and 1-1 when it’s been in the 30s. (Three games — in Minnesota, Arizona, and Las Vegas — have been indoors.)

In your stocking: a pregame reading list — 11:15 a.m.

Best way to prepare for today’s contest? Your carefully curated pregame reading list.

Merry Christmas eve! — 11:05 a.m.

Welcome back to football, and Happy Christmas Eve, everyone! This afternoon, it’ll be the Patriots (7-7) hosting the Bengals (10-4) at Gillette Stadium.

New England is holding onto the last few threads of playoff hope, while Cincinnati is jockeying for postseason positioning with the rest of the AFC. Can the Patriots bounce back from last week’s shocking loss to the Raiders? Can Mac Jones finish the year strong? And can Cincinnati continue to keep the heat on the Bills and Chiefs in the push for home-field advantage? We’ll find out in the next few hours. Keep it locked in here for all the pregame news and analysis, in-game updates, and postgame press conference quotes.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.