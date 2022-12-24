The Patriots were left with visions of what a premium quarterback can provide

Belichick yearned for a program that was less quarterback-centric. Well, he got it, and the results aren’t what he or his bosses are used to with the Patriots’ playoff hopes hanging by a thread following a 22-18 loss Saturday. It’s nothing like when he had a Burrow-esque QB. But the Patriots aren’t going to find that under the Christmas tree.

FOXBOROUGH — The quarterback ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visited Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve in the visage of Cincinnati Bengals bona fide franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Those specters — and an untimely fumble — haunted our local football scrooge, Bah Humbug Bill Belichick.

Joe Burrow was 40-of-52 passing for 375 yards and 3 TDs, doing most of his damage in the first half.

They almost received a big, fat gift from the Bengals, who nearly squandered a 22-0 lead. But, ultimately, the Patriots dug themselves too deep a hole to recover from without a premium passer. They didn’t trust Mac Jones to throw it in for the go-ahead score. The result was a fumble at the Cincinnati 5 by Rhamondre Stevenson with 59 seconds left that sealed a damaging loss for both playoff hopes and Belichick’s post-Tom Brady vision.

The Cincinnati signal-caller provided a vivid reminder of how far the Patriots have fallen and how they’ve fallen short at the NFL’s most important position.

In the first half, Burrow kindled memories of what the Patriots used to have with Tom Brady, an elite quarterback who sliced and diced defenses at will. Burrow’s first half line looked like it should’ve been generated in four quarters, not two — 28 of 36 for 284 yards with three TD passes and a pick. The Bengals held a 22-0 lead.

Jones earned comparisons to Burrow coming out of college. The hope was that Jones would take a Burrow-like leap in his second season.

Instead, Jones has backslid into the same offensive abyss that swallowed the Patriots into a 22-6 hole entering the fourth quarter, with zero offensive points. Before their furious comeback, Jones and the offense didn’t breach Cincy territory until the final play of the third quarter.

Due to Belichick’s ill-fated decision to install failed head coaches/Hoodie toadies Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as architects of this “attack,” Mac is about as far from looking like Burrow as a Christmas caroler is from Taylor Swift.

So much for Burrow being baffled by Belichick the first time he faced him. It was the other way around. Burrow finished 40 of 52 for 375 yards with three TDs and two interceptions, including a pick-6 by Marcus Jones that was the result of a miscommunication.

“As far as quarterbacks and toughness and reading the defense, he’s up there,” said Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. “You don’t carry your team to a Super Bowl if you’re not a good quarterback. I believe Joe Burrow is a really good quarterback, and he will be for a long time in this league.”

Burrow also underscored what has been obvious the last three years here in Fort Foxborough. Belichick doesn’t wield the same magic wand without an upper echelon quarterback.

It feels like the Krafts got sold a bill of good by Belichick that the team could remain competitive with any top-15 quarterback type. It’s starting to look an awful lot like mid-1990s Cleveland around here.

However, credit Belichick and the Patriots for never giving up. That says something.

“We have fighters on this team. I thought everyone on this team, offense, defense special teams, fought until the end,” said Jones. “The guys, we’re all going to compete. That will never change.”

But the Patriots’ lack of offensive punch and Burrow’s prolific play didn’t afford them any room for error, and in the end football justice was probably done.

The toughest obstacle for Burrow and the Bengals to scoring points in the second half appeared to be ennui. The Bengals seemed to get bored, lazy, and lackadaisical after they built that 22-0 lead.

On a frigid day, Joe Brrr (as in too cold) came out on fire. Burrow started 11 for 11 for 145 yards and two scores.

On Cincy’s second drive, Burrow executed a veteran move. He caught the Patriots substituting and lofted a 23-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Irwin, putting the Bengals up 12-0.

The only thing going right for the Patriots was that the Bengals couldn’t convert a post-touchdown try.

The Patriots did finally stop Burrow. Devin McCourty intercepted his pass at the Patriots’ 15 to squelch another Bengals scoring threat. But Jones and the offense short-circuited after Kendrick Bourne picked up 29 yards on the first play following the turnover.

Burrow got the ball back and added to his lead — and the Patriots’ misery. He hit Irwin with a 4-yard TD toss on third and goal. Rarely have the Patriots looked so non-competitive on their home field under Belichick.

It was as lopsided a half as the Patriots had played in a long time, constituting the second-largest halftime deficit the Patriots have faced in the Belichick era, trailing only a 24-point deficit against Denver on Nov. 13, 2013, when Peyton Manning was the Broncos QB.

The Patriots rallied to win that 2013 game. They nearly did this one too.

They were agonizing close to a Christmas Miracle. It felt like they were going to get it when a third and 29 became a 48-yard touchdown as the Patriots got their own version of the Immaculate Reception with Jakobi Meyers on the right side of a fluke play. That trimmed the Cincy lead to 22-18.

In the second half, Mac Jones was 16 of 25 for 206 yards and two touchdowns after finishing the first half just 5 of 8 for 34 yards. Yet, the Stevenson fumble on the final of four consecutive runs after reaching the Cincy 16 was a lump of coal that left the comeback trail cold.

It’s hard to imagine the Patriots being so conservative, even taking into account clock management, with Brady as their QB.

Also, the Patriots were trying to leave no time left on the clock due to fear of Burrow, who moved the ball up and down the field on them all day.

Excluding the game-ending kneel down, eight of Cincinnati’s 11 drives reached Patriots territory, including their first seven.

“Competitive game, things to work with, but in the end not enough,” said Belichick.

That’s the way it often goes without an elite QB.

