Several NFL teams have tricky decisions upcoming when their quarterbacks hit free agency

But those will be the only easy decisions on the quarterback market. Eight other teams have quarterbacks hitting free agency, and it’s a collection of middling QBs who are good enough to start, but probably aren’t Super Bowl leaders or worth a huge contract.

For Jackson, there likely won’t be much discussion. Either he’ll get a megadeal from the Ravens, or he will get the franchise tag. For Brady, he will be highly coveted across the league, even at 45 years old.

When NFL free agency picks up in March, two quarterbacks are going to dominate the conversation: Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady .

Here are some of the more interesting cases:

▪ Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers. The 49ers had wanted to be done with Garoppolo before this season, but keeping him was a smart decision, and now they may want to extend the relationship.

Garoppolo was terrific in relief of Trey Lance, throwing 16 touchdown passes against four interceptions and leading the 49ers to a 7-3 record and the NFC West crown. But Garoppolo is hurt again, for the third time in five seasons. And it has put the 49ers in a pickle for the future.

Option A is move forward with Lance and Brock Purdy, both cheaply under contract for three years. The 49ers would love to turn the team over to Lance, but it is risky — he has barely played, and he can’t stay healthy. And Purdy has played well in two games, but he’s a seventh-round rookie and mostly an unknown. A depth chart of Lance and Purdy next year is dangerously thin.

Option B is to go after Brady. Not only would Brady keep the 49ers contenders, he could be a good resource for Lance and Purdy.

And Option C is to re-sign Garoppolo, which would give the 49ers a deeper depth chart but would invite trouble. Garoppolo is popular in the locker room, and he wins, with a 38-17 record in six seasons, plus a Super Bowl appearance. But keeping Garoppolo also invites more controversy with Lance, whom the 49ers invested three first-round picks in. And do the 49ers want to pay another multiyear contract, perhaps in the range of $20-25 million per year, to a quarterback they can’t trust to stay healthy?

The 49ers should probably rank their options B, C, A. Garoppolo again may have to wait on Brady to know his landing spot.

▪ Geno Smith, Seahawks. After spending the last seven seasons as a backup, Smith has led the Seahawks to a surprising 7-7 record, and has had a fantastic season. Smith leads the NFL with a 71.4 completion percentage, has thrown 26 TD passes against just eight interceptions, and ranks second in the NFL with a 105.3 passer rating. This past week, Smith was voted to his first Pro Bowl.

The Seahawks need to bring back Smith, but for how much? He’s 32, and has just one year of success. It’s one thing to have Smith on a contract that pays him $3.5 million this year (with another $3.5 million in incentives). It’s another to invest $20-plus-million per year, and multiple guaranteed years. Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks, with multiple first- and second-round picks in 2023, invest one of them in a quarterback, just in case.

Daniel Jones is having a career year under new coach Brian Daboll after a rough start to his tenure in New York. Nick Wass/Associated Press

▪ Daniel Jones, Giants. Three seasons after the Giants drafted him No. 6 overall, Jones appeared headed for the scrap heap. He went 12-25 as a starter, and the Giants declined his fifth-year option before this season.

But Jones is having a career year under new coach Brian Daboll. Jones has compiled his best completion percentage (66) and passer rating (90.5), has thrown just four interceptions in 14 starts, and has rushed for 583 yards and five touchdowns. Most importantly, Jones has an 8-5-1 record that has the Giants in line for a surprise playoff berth. Plus, Jones is only 25 and perhaps has room to grow.

But Jones is also throwing for just 192 yards per game, the fewest of his career. The Giants are 28th in passing offense, and they have lost every game in which they have allowed at least 23 points.

The Giants have invested four years in Jones, and probably don’t want to start over with a rookie. But they would be wise to do just a short-term, incentive-laden contract. He still has a lot to prove.

▪ Taylor Heinicke, Commanders. The Commanders didn’t think much of him after he started 15 games last year, sending two high draft picks to the Colts for Carson Wentz. But Wentz was a dud, and Heinicke has provided an undeniable spark in relief, going 5-2-1 as a starter, leading two fourth-quarter comebacks, and putting the Commanders in position for the playoffs.

But Heinicke is an erratic player who rarely stays on script, and he has completed just 61 percent of his passes this season. After last week’s loss to the Giants, coach Ron Rivera won’t commit to Heinicke being the starter for the rest of the year.

Heinicke, 29, needs to be back in Washington next year. Wentz, set to make $20 million next year, is likelier to be cut than be back at that salary. The Commanders’ best play may be to sign Heinicke to an incentive-laden contract and draft a quarterback in the first round.

▪ Mike White, Jets. The Jets invested a No. 2 overall pick in Zach Wilson and obviously want him to succeed, but they may have to move on after just two years. He is getting booed mercilessly by the home crowd, his teammates don’t seem to respect him, and Wilson hasn’t done anything — playing-wise or maturity-wise — to prove that he can be the answer.

Meanwhile, White is a journeyman playing on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, but he has shown great toughness and moxie in three starts, and his teammates love him.

The Jets need to bring back White and can probably do it on a reasonable two-year contract, since it’s unlikely he’ll have a big market to be a starter. Assuming the Jets cut bait with Wilson, they can’t draft yet another first-round QB after whiffing on Mark Sanchez, Sam Darnold, and Wilson. Their best play is probably to sign a veteran to compete with White — and the perfect candidate would be Garoppolo, who knows the Jets’ coaches well from their days with the 49ers.

TIME FOR A CHANGE?

Raiders have call to make on Carr

Is Derek Carr the right guy for the Raiders in the long term? John Locher/Associated Press

The Raiders don’t have a starting quarterback hitting free agency, but they do have a decision to make with Derek Carr, who turns 32 in March and is not having a great season in his first year with Josh McDaniels. Carr is 18th in the NFL in passer rating (89.2, his worst since 2017), his completion percentage has dropped from 68 to 61, his yards per game from 283 to 239, and his yards per attempt from 7.7 to 7.1. The Raiders are 6-8 with faint playoff hopes.

The Raiders signed Carr to a three-year extension last April through the 2025 season, but it didn’t have much protection for Carr. He is set to make $33 million in 2023 — the fifth-highest salary among quarterbacks — but it has no guarantees until the third day of the 2023 league year (in mid-March), at which point it becomes fully guaranteed.

The Raiders could release Carr before March 17 with just $5.625 million in dead salary-cap space and no money owed. Or they could try to trade him, with a new team likely to give Carr a new contract to smooth out the cap hit.

Carr is probably a top 20 quarterback, and the Raiders shouldn’t cast him aside just for the sake of doing so. But if Tom Brady comes calling again this offseason, or if the Raiders fall in love with a first-round prospect, it could be enough to finally move on from Carr.

ETC.

Rams must look to the future

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made an important confirmation this past week on his wife, Kelly Stafford’s, podcast: No, he’s not going to retire.

But the fact that he even made the proclamation means that, yes, he has considered it.

Stafford, who turns 35 in February, is out for the rest of the year after suffering a spinal cord contusion. Rams coach Sean McVay expressed hope that Stafford can avoid surgery, but former 17-year Chargers team doctor David Chao said Stafford faces a tough decision this offseason. The spinal cord is one body part not to be messed with.

“Either do something to correct the risk of further spinal cord contusion and potential permanent damage, usually with a neck surgery, fusion surgery, decompression surgery of some kind, which you can return to play,” said Chao, now with Sports Injury Central. “Or you can decide to hang it up after 14 seasons and a Super Bowl ring. This will be a real question for Matthew Stafford as to what he wants to do.”

The Rams, 4-10 and eliminated from playoff contention, apparently need to start preparing for the future at quarterback a lot sooner than expected.

Completion percentage has taken a hit

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has hit a rough patch with his accuracy. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passer rating (107.8) and yards per attempt (8.63), and was arguably snubbed from the Pro Bowl (though it’s hard to see who should be removed among Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow). But the Dolphins’ recent three-game road trip, in which they went 0-3, was a disaster for Tagovailoa’s completion percentage.

Tagovailoa completed just 48.9 percent of his passes in the three games. He went 18 for 33 (54.5 percent) against the 49ers, 10 for 28 against the Chargers (35.7), and 17 for 30 against the Bills (56.7).

After Week 11, Tagovailoa was second in the NFL in completion percentage (71). After Week 13, he was fourth at 68.1 percent. After Week 14, he dropped to 17th (65.5 percent). And after Week 15, he sits in 21st (64.8 percent).

Brady still loves his job

Tom Brady’s football future is up in the air after this season, but this quote from Thursday’s news conference makes it sound like he wants to keep playing next year at 46.

“I really think, since I hurt my knee in 2008, I appreciate football and every opportunity,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to basically play every game I’ve been allowed to play since that year. I have a lot of perspective on not even being out there. Yeah, I love playing, and I love playing with my teammates, I love practicing, I love working out, I love training, I love talking about football, I love talking about pass protection and run blocking and all the crazy stuff that [is] probably the stuff that not many of us think about. It’s a lot of fun for me still.”

Brady and the Buccaneers aren’t playing well, but Brady isn’t looking his age. His 623 pass attempts lead the NFL, and he is on pace to finish with an NFL-record 757 (Stafford threw 727 in 2012 in a 16-game season).

Hitting close to home

A couple of quick Patriots notes:

▪ In the five games since their Week 10 bye, the Patriots’ offense is: 31st on third down (24.6 percent), tied for 26th in offensive touchdowns (six), 32nd in red zone touchdowns (2 in 11 attempts), second in penalties (34), and fourth in penalty yards (282).

▪ Matthew Judon is hardly the Patriots’ biggest problem, but here we go again with another late-season swoon. After compiling 13 sacks in 10 games, Judon has been shut out in three of the last four games, losses to the Vikings, Bills, and Raiders. Judon did have 1.5 sacks in the win over the Cardinals, but the Patriots need him to reverse what he did last year, when he had 12.5 sacks in 13 games and none in his last five, including the playoff loss.

Extra points

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence for health reasons, but it seems unlikely he'll return. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Cardinals said general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence for health reasons, but it appears to be a soft way to fire him, as CBS Sports reported that the Cardinals are expected to move on after the season. Keim has been a career-long Cardinal, joining the franchise as a regional scout in 1999 and climbing to the role of GM in 2013. The Cardinals did go to the NFC Championship game in 2015, but made the playoffs in just three of Keim’s 10 seasons, and this year’s 4-10 record is massively disappointing. Keim’s ouster is not a good sign for coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is 28-34-1 in four seasons. But Kyler Murray and his $160 million guarantee are likely safe … From the Coaching Matters Dept.: In last year’s scheme under Frank Smith, Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle averaged just 9.8 yards per catch, which ranked 162nd among receivers and tight ends. This year in Mike McDaniel’s scheme, Waddle is averaging 18.0 yards per catch, which ranks fifth … Since 1990, 85 percent of teams that start 7-3 have made the playoffs, including 20 of the 21 teams since 2017. But the 7-7 Titans are in real trouble. They have lost four in a row, the 7-8 Jaguars are right on their heels, and Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, leaving the quarterback job to rookie Malik Willis and journeyman Josh Dobbs. The Week 18 matchup at Jacksonville looks like it could be for the AFC South crown, but the Titans may be out of it before then … Meanwhile, the Jaguars were one of two teams (Bears) not to get a Pro Bowler. It’s a testament to the job of new coach Doug Pederson that Trevor Lawrence is playing lights-out and the Jaguars are thriving … Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt getting a Pro Bowl nod despite playing in just seven games is ridiculous. And Bears safety Eddie Jackson is right to complain about being taken off the ballot. He was leading the fan vote, but going on injured reserve late in the season apparently disqualifies you. The Pro Bowl games are meaningless for the fans, but they matter to players for bonuses and contract negotiations … Seven teams have started at least three quarterbacks this year (Jets, Patriots, Dolphins, Texans, Rams, 49ers, Panthers) and the Colts and Cardinals are going to make it nine this weekend. The Rams actually have started four quarterbacks … The Allen-Justin Fields matchup on Saturday was the first game in NFL history to feature two quarterbacks with at least 700 rushing yards each … It took 10 years, but linebacker Bobby Wagner finally gets to hit former Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson when the Rams face the Broncos on Sunday. “He said I would never catch him, so we’ll see,” Wagner said … Another sad loss for the 2015 Super Bowl champion Broncos this past week, when the family of running back Ronnie Hillman announced he died from cancer at age 31. The Broncos also lost receiver Demaryius Thomas last year because of a seizure.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.