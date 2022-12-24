Swimming notebook: Marblehead’s Clementine Robins owes her competitive nature to a shared gene pool with her mother

It’s fitting for Wilson and Robins, now a senior at Marblehead. Wilson is a lifelong swimmer — she competed for the College of William & Mary and now swims in a masters program at the YMCA — and Robins is on track to be one, too.

Wilson, a stroke and turn judge for USA Swimming, officiates high school meets to ensure that they meet national standards, which meant that while spectators weren’t allowed at most pools, she was one the lucky few who was able to attend meets in person.

While many parents watched live streams of meets from home during the 2020-21 season, Sarah Wilson stood next to her daughter, Clementine Robins , on the pool deck.

Advertisement

She recently announced her commitment to swim at Williams, which has won 19 of the 21 contested NESCAC Championships.

But her love for the sport was more of a happy accident than a calculated choice.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Her parents enrolled her in swim lessons when she was 5 with the primary goal of teaching her water safety skills. But as she grew older, Robins became more and more enthralled with the sport.

“Clementine’s parents let her lead the way on how she wanted to pursue swimming,” said Marblehead coach Susan Guertin, who has been coaching Robins since she was 10 and also coaches Wilson’s masters program.

“ ‘She just loves the team atmosphere — having goals with friends and doing relays with friends and all the stuff that comes along with being on a swim team and competing.’ Sarah Wilson, on her daughter, Clementine Robins, a Marblehead senior

Robins started swimming for a local YMCA team before joining Phoenix Swim Club for more training hours. She now swims for both Phoenix and Marblehead High simultaneously, amounting to about five hours in the pool per day, according to Wilson.

“My mom’s mantra growing up was if you’re going to do something, whether it’s sports or any other activity, once you commit to it you give it your all,” Robins said.

That training paid off at the 2022 Division 2 state championship meet, where Robins finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.86) and third in the 200 freestyle (1:53.73) — propelling Marblehead to a second-place finish despite having just seven swimmers competing.

Advertisement

“She just loves the team atmosphere — having goals with friends and doing relays with friends and all the stuff that comes along with being on a swim team and competing,” Wilson said.

The Marblehead team is composed of many year-round swimmers like Robins, but the Magicians welcome athletes of all abilities and backgrounds. As a result, high school practices are often easier for Robins than her club practices are, according to Guertin.

Those practices, however, allow Robins to take on a significant leadership role in which she helps some of the less experiences swimmers improve their technique.

“You have a whole lane of kids who come out for the sport because they love swimming, but they’re not necessarily year-round competitive swimmers,” Guertin said.

But while many top swimmers opt to just swim for their club team and not for their high school, doing both was an easy decision for Robins to make.

“High school swim is very different from club swim,” Wilson said. “It’s much more team-oriented, they do cheers as a team, and really cheer on each other as a whole. It’s a really fun group of kids in a fun league. It wasn’t a hard decision for her.”

And while high school swimming may be more of a fun environment than club swimming, according to Wilson, it’s also the perfect opportunity for Robins to express her hyper-competitive side — which she just happens to get from her mother.

Advertisement

“I know swimmers in general are really competitive and determined people, and I see that in both myself and my mom,” Robins said.

Marblehead's Finn Berquist competes in the 100-yard butterfly in Thursday's 108-67 Northeastern Conference win over Danvers at the Lynch/van Otterloo YMCA pool. Laurie Swope for The Boston Globe

Marblehead's Quinn Sullivan (left), Yuri Volkov (center), and Lucas Rosen cheer on Ezra Reid in the 400-yard freestyle relay during Thursday's Northeastern Conference meet against Danvers at the Lynch/vanOtterloo YMCA. Laurie Swope for The Boston Globe

Diving in

▪ Alana Leen, a Globe All-Scholastic as a freshman and sophomore at Concord-Carlisle, opted to swim with her club program this winter. But C-C coach Matthew Goldberg likes the talent on his squad.

“It looks like we’ve got a lot of new young swimmers this year that look promising,” said Goldberg, who was recently named the NFHS Region One girls’ coach of the year.

The Patriots finished second on the girls’ side at states last season and are looking to make a deep postseason run again this year with a host of new talent and a few standout returners.

Arden Trudeau, Lindsay Mingolla, Reese Philips, and Tess Ward all return this season after competing on the Patriots’ first-place 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays at states last season.

“They’re really exceptional, well-rounded kids,” Goldberg said. “They’re learned real leadership skills.”

▪ In October, the Acton-Boxborough school committee voted unanimously to name the district’s high school pool in memory of longtime coach Jeff Johnson, who died just prior to the 2019 winter state meet. He was 74.

Johnson stood on Acton-Boxborough’s deck for 41 seasons. He received the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association’s Outstanding Service Award in 2015.

When Johnson was inducted into the Acton-Boxborough Colonial Club Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018, his biography noted “when one walks by the entry to the pool the cacophony of the sounds of kicking, pulling, splashes, and shouts of encouragement are joined by the steady commands of Coach Johnson, armed with the ever-present stopwatch and the human calculator in his head.”

Advertisement

▪ The Beverly YMCA will host the MIAA boys’ and girls’ North and South Sectional swim meets on Feb.11 and 12, while diving for the sectional meets will take place earlier that week in Dedham. State meets will be held the following weekend at MIT.





Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.