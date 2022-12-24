fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Texans and Titans kick off after hour delay due to extreme cold in Nashville

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press,Updated December 24, 2022, 55 minutes ago
Players stayed loose on the field after it was announced that the Texans-Titans game had been delayed in extremely cold Nashville.John Amis/Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The game between the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans kicked off Saturday after an hourlong delay because of extreme cold and power outages in the region.

When the Texans finally kicked off, the temperature was 20 degrees with the wind chill making it feel like 6 degrees. That made it the coldest home game in franchise history, topping the previous mark of 23 degrees on Dec. 31, 2017. The previous lowest wind chill was 14 degrees on Dec. 25, 2000, against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Titans issued a statement saying the decision was made with the NFL, the local Office of Emergency Management, the Nashville Electric Service and the Mayor’s Office out of “an abundance of caution to ensure that the game would not negatively impact our community in any way.”

Advertisement

The team also said they are working to cut all non-essential power around Nissan Stadium.

“At all times, the operation of the game remained secondary to the well-being of our community and we can’t thank the OEM and NES enough for their dedication to the safety of our neighbors,” the Titans said in a statement.

The temperature was 17 degrees and felt like 4 degrees about 75 minutes before the scheduled kickoff, and Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote on social media asking everyone, especially all-nonessential businesses to cut back their power usage with the Tennessee Valley Authority using rolling blackouts to protect the power grid.

Photos of the lights being on all Friday night at Nissan Stadium spread on social media from critics dealing with power outages.

The lights stayed on with crews working throughout the night repairing at least 36 water pipes that burst around the stadium. High winds as the front moved in Thursday night also blew open some windows. A couple of luxury suites remained closed Saturday because of water damage.

Advertisement

The Titans (7-7) already face a quick turnaround from this game with the Texans (1-12-1). The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to visit Thursday night.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video