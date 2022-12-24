Where has Kendrick Bourne been? It’s a fair question after his performance against Bengals

For an offense desperate for any kind of spark, why did it take until Week 16 for the coaching staff to involve Bourne? His playing time has been sporadic since Week 1, when he logged just two offensive snaps from inside the doghouse.

On Saturday against Cincinnati? Bourne recorded the first 100-yard receiving game of his career, leading his team with six catches on nine targets. He also scored a touchdown, his first of the season.

FOXBOROUGH — Last week against Las Vegas, Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was on the field for just 11 offensive snaps. He registered no receptions on one target.

Even though the Patriots’ comeback fell just short Saturday, losing 22-18 to drop to 7-8, Bourne made it clear he’s deserving of a significant role in the passing attack.

Every time Bourne touched the ball, it seemed as though the Patriots moved the chains. During New England’s abysmal first half, when the offense gained 70 yards, Bourne picked up 29 on a reverse out of the backfield. No other first-half play gained more than 11 yards.

On the last play of the third quarter, Bourne caught a 19-yard pass on third and 7 to advance the Patriots into Bengals territory for the first time all afternoon. Later, on a third and 10 on that same drive, he hauled in a 32-yard catch between two defenders to reach Cincinnati’s 9-yard line. Three plays later, he beat cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt in the back of the end zone to give the Patriots a pulse.

Again, for a team that has converted just 15 of 61 third-down plays (24.6 percent) since the bye week, why haven’t they turned to Bourne more? He converted three third downs on that drive alone — and scored in the red zone, another area where the Patriots have struggled.

Don’t forget about his crucial catch midway through the fourth quarter, when Bourne managed to get both feet down along the sideline for a 28-yard gain. Officials initially ruled the play an incomplete pass, but overturned the call following a challenge from coach Bill Belichick.

After his breakout performance, Bourne expressed gratitude.

“I’m just happy the coaches still believe in me,” he said.

They probably should not have doubted him in the first place.

Last season, Bourne’s first in New England, he racked up 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He hit multiple contract incentives. He often provided a boost of energy at practice, dancing during warm-ups. He developed a strong relationship with quarterback Mac Jones. The 27-year-old receiver sure seemed on track for another productive season.

Instead, he effectively disappeared.

In six games this season, Bourne received just one target. In eight games, he logged fewer than 50 percent of the offense’s snaps. When wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was on the roster, he usually played over Bourne on offense.

Bourne said in September he wasn’t sure why his role had dramatically changed.

“Just not giving the coaches what they want or what they need to see,” he said at the time.

Sure, there were a couple of lowlights during training camp. Bourne was among the players ejected for fighting during a joint practice with the Panthers. He was also late to a meeting. He practiced with the backups before being inactive for the team’s second preseason game. But Belichick did not provide an explanation for Bourne’s absence, only saying the dip in playing time was not disciplinary.

So, why has the coaching staff not featured Bourne more? Why did it take until Week 16 to utilize him consistently and successfully?

Bourne’s performance on the field speaks for itself. And Jones was not shy with his endorsement, calling Bourne “a great teammate.”

“He’s one of my closest friends,” Jones said. “Every time I’ve seen him, he’s had a smile on his face — even in a situation [where he’s not playing]. At the end of the game, when we’re trying to fight back, and there’s a lot of pressure, he’s in there smiling, like, ‘Let’s go do this.’

“When you see that from a guy — and I’m saying the same stuff in the huddle — I want to look for a guy like that who wants to compete and play and play with effort. He’s one of those guys.”

Asked again why the opportunities for Bourne have been so few and far between this season, Belichick didn’t elaborate.

“No particular reason,” he said.

The Patriots’ offense needs playmakers, as demonstrated by their frequent three-and-out drives and inability to move the ball in the first half against the Bengals. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati’s No. 3 receiver, would lead the Patriots in receiving yards (711) and touchdowns (5).

It’s more than apparent changes need to happen this offseason. Playing Bourne more should be one of them.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.