Anne Esposito, who compassionately helped patients navigate care at MGH, dies at 75

“And on the way back, I would drive — that was the way we were able to spend time together on the road,” he recalled. “It was wonderful. I would listen to her on the phone, doing her work.”

Sometimes after a busy day, Anne Esposito picked a place where she and her husband, Edward, would go out for dinner — choosing a restaurant in part to provide a long enough drive so she could finish her work during the ride home.

Anne Esposito earlier this year in her daughter Lauren's home in Winchester with her three grandchildren, Scott (left), Nina, and Teddy.

In her office by day or later by phone she helped patients navigate illnesses and the complexities of health care at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was senior executive director of client relations. Often she assisted people during their most vulnerable moments.

“I got to see first-hand how remarkably compassionate she was in helping those patients and families even when medically there was not a whole lot we could offer,” said Dr. Brit Nicholson, senior vice president of development at MGH. “She lived by the credo, ‘Cure sometimes, but comfort always.’ "

Mrs. Esposito, who had studied to be an elementary school teacher and augmented her constant compassion with the patience of an educator, was 75 and lived in Winchester when she died Nov. 23. She had gone into cardiac arrest during a business lunch days earlier and died on the birthday of her husband, to whom she had been married since 1970.

“It was her favorite day of the year, his birthday,” said their daughter Lauren Imperatore of Winchester. “They absolutely loved celebrating each other and were such a unique couple. They genuinely loved each other so much.”

Anne and Edward “were still madly in love with each other after 50 years,” said their other daughter, Jennifer Yorko, who also lives in Winchester.

Mrs. Esposito’s death was “a huge loss for us and just an unspeakable loss for her family,” said Dr. David Brown, president of MGH. “I’ve been so touched, but not surprised, by how many messages I’ve gotten from people who say they just loved Anne, and that her impact on them was enormous.”

With a depth of medical knowledge that left the impression she had trained in the clinical world, rather than to be a second-grade teacher, Mrs. Esposito “was just a wonderfully unique individual who was not only remarkable professionally, but was also the platonic ideal of how you would describe compassion,” Nicholson said.

“There are some individuals — I think we’ve all run across them in our lives — who are just born with that ability,” he added. “She just saw her job as being able to help and being able to comfort.”

Born in Boston on Aug. 9, 1947, Anne Borzomato was the eldest of three sisters and initially lived in the North End before her family moved to Medford.

Her father, Anthony Borzomato, was a printer, and her mother, Adeline Zaccagnini, raised the children and had worked in a department store.

Mrs. Esposito graduated from Medford High School and from what is now Salem State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in education.

“She just had the biggest heart for everyone,” said Margaret Spinale of Medford, a friend since the two met in seventh grade. “If you had a problem, if you needed help with something, if you needed a doctor, whatever it was, she was the first person to be there for you.”

While in high school, Anne met Edward Esposito while they were working on the student newspaper. One day when he was sitting in journalism class, she walked in to hand something to the teacher.

“This sounds very corny, I know, but I can tell you what she wore so many years ago,” he said. “I just knew she was the person I was going to spend the rest of my life with.”

He asked her to a high school dance “and that was it. We’ve been one person ever since.”

After graduating from Salem State, Mrs. Esposito was a teacher in Reading until her daughters were born.

“She loved it there,” her husband said, “and until she died she was still friendly with what she called her teacher friends, a group of women she taught with.”

Raising her daughters, Mrs. Esposito had the inventiveness of teacher.

“She had a ton of energy so we were always off to something, a fun event she planned with friends or a dance party,” Jennifer said.

Throughout Mrs. Esposito’s life, she missed no opportunity to encourage those around her to think deeply about everything.

“It was very rare to have a light chat with my mother,” Lauren said. “Between a kiss on a cheek and, ‘Hi mom,’ and shutting the door and driving off, you were already in this intense conversation about life.”

The organizational drive she had as a teacher, and brought to MGH after returning to professional life, was just as present at home.

“She would create traditions that really brought the family together,” said her husband, who retired after a career that included serving as vice president of information technology at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. “She would create vacations on Cape Cod that became so important that as soon as we left, we started planning for next year.”

Once her daughters were older, Mrs. Esposito started working at an oncologist’s office. Then she moved into working with specific patients at the Massachusetts General Hospital, helping schedule their health care.

“That really blossomed into her creating the client services organization,” her husband said. “She actually wrote the manual on how to serve clients so they can navigate the complexities of MGH.”

Mrs. Esposito had “a deep respect for MGH and the care that they provide for so many people. She got a great deal of satisfaction from partnering with all of her colleagues at the hospital and rendering the care. And she was damn good at it,” Edward said.

“She loved her work. She was never going to retire,” he said. “She said she couldn’t because so many people relied on her.”

At the hospital, “she was a kind, gentle, devoted soul who loved MGH, loved her family, and loved the ways she was able to help patients and help our philanthropic community,” Brown said. “We will miss her enormously.”

A funeral Mass has been said for Mrs. Esposito, who in addition to her husband and daughters leaves her two sisters, Joan Orr of Medford and Marie Bellitti of Woburn, and three grandchildren.

“She was always aware of wanting more and more and more time with her grandchildren,” Lauren said. “She kept saying to me, ‘Oh my gosh, can’t we just freeze them in time?’”

After Mrs. Esposito died, her husband and Jennifer drove home from the hospital, stopping at a bakery along the way to pick up a cake Mrs. Esposito had specially made for that day — for Edward’s birthday.

“I had to pick it up. I couldn’t let it go. And it’s a good memory,” he said. “It’s hard any day of the week to go through something like this. But since I have a birthday to remember all the good things she did for me, I’m happy.”

