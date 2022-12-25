Body of missing 28-year-old hiker found in White Mountains

The body of a missing 28-year-old hiker was found early Christmas morning by New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers after a family member alerted the department that the man had gone off a trail on Saturday, officials said.

A family member in China who was tracking the hiker’s whereabouts notified officials at approximately 6:15 p.m. that the hiker’s phone was about to die, according to a Sunday statement from Fish and Game officials. The man was hiking the 8.6-mile Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop when he went off trail south of Mount Lincoln, officials said.

Conservation officers were notified about the missing hiker shortly after 9 p.m. and began a search. They spotted tracks believed to be the hiker’s near Franconia Ridge and followed them through “a drainage that flows from between Little Haystack Mountain and Mount Lincoln,” the statement said.