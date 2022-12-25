Body of missing 28-year-old hiker found in White Mountains

The body of a missing 28-year-old hiker was found early Christmas morning by New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers after a family member alerted the department that the man had gone off a trail on Saturday, officials said.
A family member in China who was tracking the hiker’s whereabouts notified officials at approximately 6:15 p.m. that the hiker’s phone was about to die, according to a Sunday statement from Fish and Game officials. The man was hiking the 8.6-mile Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop when he went off trail south of Mount Lincoln, officials said.
Conservation officers were notified about the missing hiker shortly after 9 p.m. and began a search. They spotted tracks believed to be the hiker’s near Franconia Ridge and followed them through “a drainage that flows from between Little Haystack Mountain and Mount Lincoln,” the statement said.
Searchers found the hiker’s body about 6:45 a.m. about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia, according to the statement. His identity was not released Sunday.
“The hiker was described by family as inexperienced and it was unknown what he was carrying for equipment,” officials said.
The death comes just over a month after Emily Sotelo of Westford, Mass., was found dead on what would have been her 20th birthday after disappearing during a planned hike of Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack Mountain, and Mount Flume, according to officials. Sotelo was forced to turn back after reaching the top of Mount Lafayette due to dangerously cold and snowy conditions.
