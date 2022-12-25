Flight delays continue at Logan following powerful weekend storm

Holiday travelers were again faced with delayed flights and cancellations at Logan International Airport on Sunday, after a powerful winter storm moved through the region late last week and into the Christmas weekend.

Seventy-seven flights were canceled and 250 had been delayed at Logan on Sunday, as of about 7:20 p.m., according to the tracking site FlightAware. Saturday presented a greater challenge for travelers, with 84 cancelations and 369 delays at the airport, according to the site.

Nearly 14,000 flights across the nation were delayed Sunday and more than 4,200 were canceled, according to the site.