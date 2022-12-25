‘It’s kind of relaxing’: On Boston’s coldest Christmas since 2013, few complaints from visitors, residents

It was about 11 a.m. — and a sunny 20 degrees. “I love it,” Best said. “I love it for a short time, but I’m glad I live in Florida too.”

“It’s wonderful,” said Irene Best, 64, who grew up in Worcester but now lives in Fort Myers, Fla., as she paused on Charles Street in Beacon Hill on her way back to the Charlestown Residence Inn.

Sunday may have been Boston’s coldest Christmas since 2013, but that didn’t prevent city residents and visitors, from dog walkers to power walkers, from layering up and hitting the streets and parks to take in the holiday Brrrrrrr.

Best hit the sidewalk at 8 a.m., stopped for 9 a.m. Mass at St. Mary - St. Catherine of Siena, and set off on her quest to complete 25,000 Christmas Day steps, walking upwards of 10 miles.

“I wanted to get some steps in and I wanted to go to church and just also enjoy the quiet and solitude of the city in the morning,” Best said.

The last time Boston saw a December day that didn’t reach 30 degrees was in 2019. On Christmas in 2013, the high was 27. Boston’s temperature this Christmas was expected to range from 19 to 28 degrees, while historically Boston has seen an average low of 27 and a high of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Boston office.

“It’s definitely a big change from what’s normal for this time of the year,” said Bill Leatham, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, in a phone conversation. “But it’s not uncommon to have arctic air masses come in during the winter.”

Boston’s record high on Christmas was 65 degrees in 1889, while its record low was minus 8 degrees in 1872. The city’s record snowfall was 3.3 inches in both 1974 and 2002, the National Weather Service Boston said.

For Cole Davenport and his daughters, Payton, 14, and Rylee, 16, of Presque Isle, Maine, the temperature didn’t feel so frigid, and a Christmas without snow felt odd.

“It’s not that bad at all,” said Davenport, 37, of the 20-degree weather. “There’s no snow, so it’s kind of weird for us.”

“It’s kind of relaxing,” Rylee Davenport said. “The sun feels good.”

A dog named Godiva was bundled against the cold with her human as they walked through Boston Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Cold, sunshiny temperatures make for Kate Myers’s favorite kind of days.

“It’s seasonal, and you can bundle up. It’s so nice,” said Myers, 34, of the South End, who was out with a group of three girlfriends and their five “pandemic puppies” — Rocky, Jet, Louis, Oyster, and Rufus.

“We’re a dog group,” Myers said. “That’s how we met during the pandemic. Our dogs are all the same age, and we met at the dog park in our building.”

The group stopped for hot beverages at the Starbucks on Charles and Beacon streets before hitting up Beacon Hill’s most photogenic spots and looking for a Christmas cocktail.

“We’ll do a loop and then return home. The oven has to go on at 2,” said Fionna McQueen, 35, also of the South End.

“We have a tight schedule,” Myers said. “It’s a very lovely day. I feel very blessed.”

A woman bundled against the cold as she walked toward the Public Garden. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A group of four bundled for the weather, with each wearing a red and white Santa Claus hat, strolled Boston Common near the empty skating rink at the Frog Pond and said Sunday’s cold did not faze them.

“This is an upgrade from Buffalo,” said David Young, 37, who now lives in Bay Village.

“It’s not that bad if you dress for it,” Heather Young, 30, said. “We’re extra layered. We’ve got all the long underwear on.”

In advance of the winter storm that brought freezing temperatures, Mayor Michelle Wu late last week warned of the coming cold.

“For anyone planning to go out this weekend, be sure to dress warmly, do your best to stay dry, watch for icy conditions and signs of hypothermia,” Wu said.

Officials did not report any deaths linked to the cold on Sunday.

People bundled against the cold as they walked through Boston Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Wu also asked Bostonians to keep their eyes open for those experiencing hardship in the cold.

“For our unhoused and house-bound neighbors, winter storms can be particularly dangerous,” Wu said. “If you do see someone who looks like they may be vulnerable, or need help, given the cold and given the storm, please reach out to us by dialing 911 and we’ll make sure that EMS and our service providers get out there.”

Pine Street Inn homeless shelter encouraged people to seek warmth at their center at 444 Harrison Ave.

“Our shelters are open around the clock,” Pine Street Inn officials said Sunday. “Outreach teams are encouraging people to come inside. We have set up a warming center in our dining room and are not turning away anyone.”

Staff reporter Isabela Rocha contributed to this report.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.