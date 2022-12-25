Thousands in New England still lack power on frigid Christmas

In New Hampshire, about 17,000 customers lacked power as of 7 a.m., according to the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Maine saw the most people still affected by the storm, with more than 70,000 customers without power as of 11 a.m., according to Central Maine Power and Versant Power , the two biggest providers in the state.

In the aftermath of a winter storm, thousands of households across New England lacked power Sunday, an unusually cold Christmas Day, officials said.

“We understand this has been a very difficult time for our customers, especially on Christmas and with frigid temperatures in the wake of the storm,” said Alec O’Meara, spokesman for Unitil, one of the energy providers in New Hampshire, which was working to restore power to affected households.

In Vermont, more than 11,000 people were still without power as of 9:35 a.m., said Hillarie Scott, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Public Safety, in an email.

“At this time we’ve done outreach to the hardest hit areas where we’ve worked with local municipalities to assess where warming center and shelters needed to be opened,” Scott said.

In Connecticut, Eversource reported that 99 percent of customers in towns impacted by the storm already had power restored, with approximately 3,000 customers remaining to assist as of 9 a.m., according to the company’s website.

Across Massachusetts, 391 customers reportedly lacked power as of 11:20 a.m., according to the state’s Emergency Management Agency.

In Rhode Island, all customers had regained power, according to Rhode Island Energy, one of the main providers in the state.

In a Saturday tweet, the company said it was “thankful” for the clear weather after the storm, which facilitated the work of their crews.

Meanwhile, the cold continued to hit the region, although conditions was less frigid and windy than Saturday.

Temperatures were colder on Christmas Day than usual across New England. Boston’s temperature was expected to range from 19 to 28 degrees, while historically Boston has seen an average low of 27 and a high of 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service’s Boston office.

Sunday was the coldest Christmas in Boston since 2013, as previously reported by the Globe. The last time Boston saw a December day that didn’t reach 30 degrees was in 2019.

“It’s definitely a big change from what’s normal for this time of the year,” said Bill Leatham, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, in a phone conversation. “But it’s not uncommon to have arctic air masses come in during the winter.”

Boston’s all-time record high on Christmas was 65 degrees in 1889, while its record low was minus 8 degrees in 1872. The city’s record snowfall was 3.3 inches in both 1974 and 2002, the National Weather Service Boston said.

Ocean effect snow showers were expected to continue across parts of the south coast Sunday, according to the weather service. The agency warned people to be cautious when traveling in those areas as roads might be slick.









Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.