‘We are thinking about them’: Amid war, local Ukrainians pray for peace on Christmas Day

They prayed in their native language for peace and an end to the war, wishing that 2023 would bring only good news to the battered country. The day, cold yet sunny, seemed to emit cautious optimism for the year ahead, and the Christian celebration of their savior’s birth made for an appropriate backdrop.

In Jamaica Plain, hundreds of locals with ties to the country had Ukraine on their mind as they gathered at Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church.

A continent away, millions of Ukrainians spent the Christmas holiday in the dark, devoid of electricity or running water — a consequence of the escalated Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine.

“That fateful day on Feb. 24 suddenly changed all our lives,” the Rev. Yaroslav Nalysnyk said in his sermon, referencing the day Russia invaded Ukraine. “It was a full-scale invasion. We felt fear, despair, immense anger . . . but we stood together.”

While these Catholic parishioners have always celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25, many Ukrainians have traditionally recognized Christmas Day as Jan. 7, according to the calendar used by branches of the Orthodox Church. This year, however, a movement to sever any association with Russia has led many Orthodox Ukrainians to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time.

Packed into the pews and clustered near the doors, the parishioners bowed their heads and listened carefully to the message of Nalysnyk, who spoke in both English and Ukrainian. Saturday, Christmas Eve, marked 10 months since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Boston’s Ukrainian community is a tight-knit one with a history that dates back to the late 19th century.

The church says that in the 31 years of Ukrainian independence, thousands of Ukrainians have settled in Boston, many of whom have joined Christ the King parish.

Many parishioners still have family and friends in Ukraine, and prayed for them during the Sunday services.

Renata Konrad attended the service with her husband, Mykola, and their three daughters, ages 12, 10, and 7.

“We are fortunate to be here,” said Konrad, who was born to Ukrainian refugees in Canada. “We try to help in any way we can. We pray for peace. Peace and strength.”

The family lives in Newton, but spent four months living in Ukraine before the war broke out. Konrad, 47, was awarded a Fulbright scholarship at Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, where she studied and taught statistics to local students, some of whom continue to take her classes online at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Sometimes, because the war has decimated Ukraine’s infrastructure, those students have to venture outside into frigid temperatures in search of an Internet signal to attend her classes.

Konrad’s husband, Mykola, runs a Ukrainian scouting program for children in the area. He said he is sad that the cheerful holiday is overlaid with “an overarching grief.” As his family celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday with the traditional sviat vechir, or 12-dish meal, he saw the news that more people were injured in Kherson, a city Ukraine’s army reclaimed from Russian forces in November.

“It’s horrifying,” said Konrad, who is 52. “They are sitting in darkness. It’s really, really sad.”

After a relatively quiet summer for much of the country, Ukraine has faced an onslaught of Russian attacks since early October, much of it aimed at energy infrastructure with the intention of cutting off electricity amid the freezing winter.

The country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Saturday tweeted photos of bodies strewn in the street and cars on fire.

“On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city,” he tweeted. “It’s terror, it’s killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against.”

Viktoriya Mazur, who was born and raised in Lviv, said this Christmas, she was praying for her elderly grandmother, who lives on the 17th floor of an apartment building in Kyiv.

With only a couple of hours of allotted electricity each day, she often struggles to use the elevator to get out of her apartment, so Mazur asks friends and family to check in on her.

She is also keeping her friends in mind, especially those serving the country in the military.

“A lot of [my friends] are also on the front lines,” said Mazur, 24, who lives in New York’s Hudson Valley. “Constantly, we are thinking about them and wishing for them to come home.”

Across the parking lot from the church, in a small parish house adjacent to the church’s playground, a group of actors gathered to perform a scene in Ukrainian traditional Vertep, or puppet theater.

Four children in feathery, white angel costumes spun quickly to make their dresses twirl, waving to their parents, who sat nearby.

The tradition was illegal during the Soviet occupation of Ukraine, but was performed in secret as a way for Ukrainian people to preserve their culture. The scenes can be performed in many variations, the actors explained, but the storyline is always the same: there is a conflict between good and evil, and good always triumphs.

“In my community, we would be punished and punished and we would still perform Vertep,” said Nalynsyk, who was secretly ordained in 1990 in the underground Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in Lviv before the Soviet Union collapsed.

“It keeps the faith alive, the tradition alive,” he told the Globe. “No matter what war, struggle, God is with us. The message of Christmas is that God is with us. Jesus came to earth so we would have life in abundance, even through the suffering.”

