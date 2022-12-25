A White Christmas for Martha’s Vineyard

North Edgartown reported about 7.5 inches of snow shortly before 8 p.m., a high for the island as of late Saturday with the possibility of a couple more inches falling overnight into Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Norton issued a winter weather warning for the Vineyard that is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday. Some areas could see as many as 10 inches of snow but accumulation will vary across the island, forecasters said.

People on Martha’s Vineyard will wake up to several inches of snow on Christmas due to ocean-effect showers that dropped more than six inches on the island Saturday and will continue falling into Sunday morning, forecasters said.

“We’ll have snow showers lighter than what we saw most of the day [Saturday],” said Joe Dellicarpini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

It will be a different scene on Cape Cod, where just a dusting or a couple of inches of snow could fall. The weather service had issued a winter weather advisory for the Cape on Saturday, but that was canceled by the evening due to a shift in the wind that moved the band of snow showers south of the Cape, forecasters said.

“There’s not going to be much on Cape Cod,” Dellicarpini said. “A small change in wind direction can shift the direction of the band by 1 or 10 miles.”

Sunday will be dry but cold for the rest of the state with temperatures in the low teens in the morning and pushing into the 20s in the afternoon, forecasters said. Dry conditions will continue next week with rain showers possible over New Year’s weekend, forecasters said.





