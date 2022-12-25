Death toll from winter storm in Western New York rises to 7

The blizzard, which created whiteout conditions for the past two days in the western part of the state, including Buffalo, left more than 100,000 customers across the state without power at its height and forced officials in several hard-hit counties to issue driving bans that were still in place Sunday. By Sunday morning, there were still nearly 38,000 New Yorkers without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks utility outages across the country.

The death toll from the violent snowstorm that has blanketed parts of Western New York in nearly 4 feet of snow rose to seven people overnight, the Erie County executive said at a news conference Christmas morning. At least three deaths were attributed to medical emergencies that rescue workers were not able to reach because of the storm, according to the county. It was not immediately clear how the other people died.

Advertisement

Nearly three days after the blizzard began, people remained stuck in cars on highways and on side streets in Buffalo, officials said. Complicating rescue efforts was the snow itself, which made roads impassable and even trapped emergency responders.

“We had to save firemen; we had to save police officers; we had to save EMTs,” said Mark C. Poloncarz, the county executive, who noted that overnight on Saturday more than 50 rescues were made by a specialized team, many of which included rescues of other emergency workers. “When the rescuers have to be rescued, I’m not certain what else we could have done.”

On Sunday morning, the blizzard began to let up in Buffalo, but the storm moved to communities south of the city, where it was dumping up to 3 inches of snow an hour in its path. Poloncarz issued a call to civil servants and hospital workers, asking those who had taken the holiday off to come in and relieve colleagues, some of whom had been working straight through since the storm began Friday.

Advertisement

“This is not the Christmas that we wanted,” he said. “It will be a Christmas we will remember.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.