Counting our thanks on Christmas Day

You can even find faint glimmers of good news — if you squint hard enough at all the bleak headlines, that is.

Look on the bright side: 2022 was clearly the best year of this decade.

Indeed, we live in a world in which it’s increasingly necessary to deliberately seek out the good news, or even just a sense of perspective on the bad news — because the algorithms that dominate social media only want to keep viewers “engaged,” which too often means afraid and angry.

Joy might be a stretch. But there are, in fact, causes for hope in this troubled world this Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s underdog military has withstood a Russian invasion for 10 months, a courageous feat that’s come at an enormous cost in lives. The war has had a sobering effect on the rest of Europe, encouraging the most unity among democratic countries in decades.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Iran’s youth rose up in sustained protests against the country’s repressive theocratic regime, despite brutal efforts to suppress the demonstrations.

European voters sidelined some of the continent’s most dangerous right-wing politicians — including Marine Le Pen, soundly defeated in the French presidential election.

American voters sidelined some of the country’s most dangerous right-wing politicians — including election deniers like Kari Lake, the extremist Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, and Don Bolduc, the New Hampshire Senate candidate who rejected the 2020 election results.

Indeed, the worldwide tide toward antidemocratic, authoritarian politics might not have turned this year, exactly — see Italy and Hungary, where far-right candidates triumphed — but it didn’t get noticeably worse, and the GOP’s poor performance in the midterms has even caused more Republican officials to gingerly distance themselves from former president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

It would be far too much to say 2022 was the year the Trumpian fever broke. But at the very least, some in the GOP are clearly eyeing the Tylenol.

Meanwhile, Congress overcame its all-too-common gridlock to pass its most substantial US climate investments ever, and scientists achieved major breakthroughs in fusion technology. In the race against catastrophic climate change, the world is now poised to come in a strong second.

In economic news, the inflation rate stopped rising over the summer. The unemployment rate ticked downward. An economy-wrecking rail strike was averted. Congress passed legislation — bipartisan legislation! — to aid American semiconductor manufacturing.

In sports, diplomacy won the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, and Lionel Messi triumphed with Argentina in what was arguably the best World Cup final ever.

Locally, the Red Sox didn’t complicate anyone’s calendar in October, and the state’s other last-place finishers, the Massachusetts Republican Party, generously let Governor-elect Maura Healey have a head start building her administration by declining to nominate a plausible opponent.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth started to get more serious about the state’s housing crisis, as outgoing Governor Charlie Baker’s administration implemented rules forcing reluctant suburbs to allow some housing around train stations. Speaking of trains, the Green Line extension to Medford opened, and the Orange Line was neither closed nor on fire for most of the year.

After much Sturm und Drang in the spring, state education officials and Boston struck a deal to improve the city’s schools, which have continued to hemorrhage students. A new superintendent, Mary Skipper, took the reins.

Advertisement

Have any corners been turned? The dangers before the country and the world, from the pandemic to climate change to inflation, remain overwhelming. But no, we’re not at rock bottom anymore. The pervasive doom and gloom of 2020 and 2021 has been replaced by a sense of ... intermittent doom and gloom? Qualified doom and gloom?

Obviously, the world faces enormous challenges ahead. But as bad as 2022 was in many respects, it showed that tyrants can be fought, truth can defeat lies, and big problems can be confronted. And that’s a Christmas gift worth celebrating.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.