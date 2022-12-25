How to create your own Miyawaki forest

Thank you for your article about Miyawaki forests (”Tiny urban woodlands, big biodiversity,” Ideas, Dec. 18). I want to add crucial details to empower anyone inspired by this idea.

The Miyawaki forest planted in 2022 in Cambridge was proposed and funded via Cambridge Participatory Budgeting, in which residents age 12 and up can submit ideas and vote on how to spend part of the city budget. In January 2021, 4,826 Cantabrigians voted for “Urban Micro-Forests for Cambridge” and helped make this happen. The Miyawaki forest was implemented by Cambridge Department of Public Works and Biodiversity for a Livable Climate, along with $40,000 from Participatory Budgeting.