Tragedies, trauma, and the T

For heaven’s sake, can someone please tell me why the MBTA is extending its routes when it is so far away from having its current house in order? If the system were sparklingly dependable, the cars up to date, the tracks in good shape, and its operating technology close to flawless, then it would make sense to focus on expansion. In the meantime, it seems a cruel sleight of hand and distraction to add stations while people are dying from what appears to be neglect and incompetence (“ A sudden death, a tragedy in slow motion ,” Page A1, Dec. 18). Is this not fiddling while Rome burns? Christians celebrate Christmas as the coming of the Messiah; perhaps we can persuade him or her to take on the T.

Stephen Fisher

Westford

Thank you for important journalism

Thank you for publishing two important articles in the Dec. 18 Sunday Globe. I was astounded by the facts in the story about the Barchie-Strong family of Rhode Island. The article was impeccably researched by Alexa Gagosz (“A tightly knit family loses its foundation,” Page A1, Dec. 18). The system that continues to propel homelessness is heartbreakingly broken. The Barchie-Strong family seemed to face one roadblock after another each time they tried to find a place to call home. The inability of Holly Barchie to continue working because of a lack of access to a secure Internet connection is just one example of how the problems stack upon each other. What will become of them and the thousands of families in their situation, given the housing shortage and skyrocketing rents?

Secondly, Taylor Dolven and Sarah L. Ryley’s account of the minutes before, and after, the April 10 Red Line tragedy has shed light on a horrible, preventable tragedy. I am so sorry for Robinson Lalin, his family, and friends. I want the witness and good Samaritan, Sahomi Santana, to know that she acted selflessly trying to save Lalin’s life. She was instinctively human in her effort, and that in itself is the only bright light here. The inaction and Band-Aid approach by the MBTA and politicians over the decades is unconscionable. The history of the outdated Red Line cars could only lead to such a tragic outcome someday. And that day came. Horrifically.

Nancy Savage

Acton