Celtics offense returns to early-season dominance, and other observations from win over Bucks

And in a high-profile Christmas matchup against the Bucks on Sunday, Boston’s offense once again resembled the one that was so dominant at the start of this year. The Celtics shot 58.8 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from the 3-point line, as they rolled to a 139-118 win.

It was clear that the Celtics had some issues to clean up during their recent skid in which they lost five of six games, but the level of concern within the organization remained low. Their scorching 3-point shooting had overcorrected to the downside, and there was no belief that things would remain that way.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum was 14 for 22 and scored 41 points to lead Boston. Jaylen Brown shook off a long quiet stretch to score 29.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bucks on 9-of-22 shooting, but he struggled for most of the night before going on a mini run when the game’s outcome was essentially decided, perhaps losing some ground to Tatum in the MVP race. Bucks forward Khris Middleton remained out with a knee injury.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

The Celtics led, 62-61, at the start of the third quarter when Tatum took over, scoring in every way imaginable during his 20-point period that stretched Boston’s lead to 100-86 at the start of the fourth.

The Bucks scored the first 5 points of the fourth with Tatum on the bench to pull within 9, but Brown helped ensure that they would get no closer. With Boston leading, 113-101, Brown erupted for 10 points over one minute, and Milwaukee was never a threat again.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics’ results have mostly mirrored their 3-point shooting, so it was an encouraging sign when they started the game by making 5 of 6. They erupted for 19 points in the first four minutes of the game.

Advertisement

▪ Antetokounmpo entered the night shooting just 25.6 percent from the 3-point line, and he just does not appear comfortable from that range. All three of his first-half attempts were awkward, and none had a chance of going in. The Celtics had to be pleased each time he launched one.

▪ Boston’s early rotations were jumbled up a bit when several minutes passed without a whistle. Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Sam Hauser, and Malcolm Brogdon eventually all came in during a hockey-style line change.

▪ Hauser’s shooting slump continued when he missed his first two 3-pointers, including one airball. But at the end of the first quarter he received an inbounds pass with 2.9 seconds left, rushed across halfcourt, and heaved in a 35-footer that banked in off the glass at the buzzer. He didn’t appear during the second quarter, however.

▪ The Celtics got that chance thanks to some poor use of a two-for-one opportunity by the Bucks. Milwaukee rushed into its action to try to get an extra shot, but the scattered possession ended with a Jevon Carter travel. Then the second chance it created with that use of the clock was wiped away when Antetokounmpo was called for a foul on a push-off, making Hauser’s buzzer-beater possible.

▪ It appeared the second quarter would also have an ugly ending for Milwaukee when the Bucks inexplicably fouled Brown on a heave with .06 seconds left. But Brown missed all three free throws before the half. A missed chance for some momentum.

Advertisement

▪ The Bucks committed a take foul when they grabbed Robert Williams on a fast break midway through the second quarter. The result was interesting, however. Even though Boston was in the penalty, it got just one free throw, as well as possession. But Tatum was able to take the free throw instead of Williams.

▪ Bucks veteran Joe Ingles returned about two weeks ago after missing a year because of due torn ACL, and the Celtics went at the 35-year-old forward at every opportunity on offense in the first half. He simply didn’t have the speed or agility to keep up with Boston’s wings.

▪ Boston’s first-half center rotations were slightly unusual. Blake Griffin played six minutes, Robert Williams played seven, and Luke Kornet did not play. Perhaps Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla wanted some extra versatility with Griffin instead of Kornet, but his stint wasn’t especially effective.

▪ Tatum seized control in the third quarter. After missing an early runner he made six shots in a row, and they came in a variety of ways, keeping Milwaukee’s defense off balance. The Celtics consistently looked for flare screens that gave Tatum a mismatch against smaller defenders such as Grayson Allen who had no real chance. Tatum had 20 third-quarter points.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.