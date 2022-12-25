Just like Lambeau: Packers able to warm to the task in chilly Miami

The coldest was played on Christmas Eve in 1989 against Kansas City in 40-degree weather. The Chiefs won that game 27-24.

The temperature at Hard Rock Stadium was 46 degrees at kickoff, which marked the second-coldest home game in Dolphins history.

Warm and tropical Miami it was not. No wonder the Packers, who proudly call the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field home, were able to beat the Dolphins, 26-20, on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa’s 84-yard TD pass to Jaylen Waddle was the longest offensive TD score on Christmas day in NFL history, according to NFL Research. It was the fourth-longest TD in Dolphins history and the longest since Dan Marion’s 85-yard TD pass to Mark Duper in 1986 vs. the Houston Oilers. It was also the longest TD catch of Waddle’s career.

Across the field, Aaron Rodgers’s interception in the fourth quarter was his 11th pick of the season, his highest total since 11 during Green Bay’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2010. Rodgers threw a career-high 13 interceptions in 2008.

Remembering Franco

Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect.

Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.”

Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining.

Yet the similarities end there. Harris’s play was voted the most famous in NFL history during its 100th anniversary season in 2020 and helped launch a dynasty.

What happened at frigid Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve of 2022 was not that.

“I’m not going to try to put it in that neighborhood,” Tomlin said with a laugh. “Not even in that city.”

Still, Tomlin can appreciate that Pickett, Pickens, and all the rest of Pittsburgh’s still incredibly young offense etched what he called a “small place in Steelers lore” by putting together an impressive late drive that kept Pittsburgh’s slim playoff hopes alive while simultaneously paying tribute to Harris.

The Hall of Fame running back died Wednesday, two days before the golden anniversary of his defining play and three days before the franchise retired his No.32. His sudden passing turned what was supposed to be a celebration of his career into a poignant reflection on his remarkable life.

The current Steelers — all of whom were born after Harris retired in 1984 — did their best to pay tribute. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, a Penn State graduate just like Harris, suggested to Tomlin during the week that the entire team show up Saturday night wearing replicas of Harris’s jersey.

Defensive end and co-captain Cam Heyward ran onto the field waving a massive flag with Harris’s number on it. Pickett made a dummy “Franco! Franco” call during his cadence before sneaking for a first down.

During halftime, Harris’s widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined team president Art Rooney II for a tearful ceremony that included Dokmanovich leaning into Rooney for support after he presented her with her late husband’s jersey.

“We dedicated this to Franco,” Pickett said. “Felt like he was with us tonight.”

Colts look to rebound

Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota.

They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it’s not the first time they’ve used those descriptions this season or even this month.

Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night’s prime-time slot to stage a memorable rebound against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.

“Like any week, whether you have a great game or the worst game, you’ve got to learn from it, aim to get better and put your best foot forward,” veteran safety Rodney McLeod Jr. said. “We’ve had time to view what happened, how it happened and what we need to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

For the Colts (4-9-1), moving beyond disappointments has been a major challenge all season.

It started with an opening-week tie at Houston and a Week 2 shutout in Jacksonville.

Then came the October benching of quarterback Matt Ryan, the November firing of coach Frank Reich, and a four-turnover fourth quarter that Dallas used to score 33 points the first weekend in December.

After a late bye, the Colts returned to the field last week only to blow a 33-0 halftime lead and allowing the Vikings to clinch the NFC North with a 39-36 overtime victory.

Now, as the Colts attempt to put those two historically poor performances in the past, interim coach Jeff Saturday has benched Ryan again and demoted him to No.3 on the depth chart, behind new starter Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger, who went 0-2 as the starter earlier this season.

“He knows how to handle it, how to get in and make adjustments with the guys,” Saturday said of Foles. “From his perspective, this is old hat for him and hopefully he’ll have as much success with us as he’s had in other places and lead these guys to a win.”

If any team understands the Colts plight, it might be the Chargers.

Still, Justin Herbert & Co. responded this season with coach Brandon Staley by starting 4-2 only to lose four of the next six.

Now, though, the Chargers (8-6) have won two straight, are No.6 in the AFC standings and will know before taking the field Monday whether they can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Indianapolis or if they must wait another week.

“It’s the best we have probably played all season,” Staley said, reflecting on the past two games.

“There were a couple of performances we had that, I think, were similar but to have them back-to-back against two quality teams, that is what you’re shooting for this time of year.”

Foles will be the Colts’ third starter this season and Saturday hasn’t said who will replace the injured Jonathan Taylor (ankle), the 2021 NFL rushing champ, in the lineup for the final three games.