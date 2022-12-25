This season looks lost for the Patriots, so here’s a wish list to make them better next year

The season isn’t officially over, but after a spirited second-half comeback crashed to the turf with Rhamondre Stevenson’s last-minute red-zone fumble, it’s time to put a bow on it. Sunday’s 22-18 loss to the Bengals put the Patriots on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, and with the final two games against playoff-caliber teams — at home against Miami and at Buffalo — the last gasp of holiday magic disappeared in Foxboro’s frigid Sunday air.

Another afternoon filled with near-misses and missed opportunities, another loss beset by costly mistakes and major miscues, another week of disappointment for the Patriots.

The hangover from the disaster in Las Vegas lasted all the way through halftime against the Bengals, when the Pats had yet to score a point and looked as putrid on offense as they have at any point this season, putrid enough that even 18 straight second-half points couldn’t undo the damage. Like the season itself, it was a story of almost, but in the end, not enough.

“Competitive game, things to work with, just not enough,” coach Bill Belichick said. “Disappointing result.”

“Losing alone is kind of sour, but losing a game that you really needed to win in order to get where you wanted to be, that’s even more sour,” echoed receiver Jakobi Meyers. “But we have great leadership in the room, and a lot of great talent, younger guys we know can make plays and who we know are hungry to make plays. Yeah, it hurts, but at the same time we got to make sure we keep those guys motivated.”

So what’s on the Patriots’ wish list for next season? Are you listening, Santa?

• Better coaching. Replace Matt Patricia as the offensive coordinator. Go ahead and throw in a wake-up call to special teams coach Cam Achord (is Matthew Slater ready to transition to coaching?), but the first priority has to be on offense, where predictability is eclipsed only by blandness.

• A bigger role for Kendrick Bourne. The misuse of Bourne this season was offensive malpractice to the nth degree, an inexplicable dereliction of duty by Belichick, Patricia, Joe Judge, and whomever else had a hand in Bourne’s disappearing act. When Bourne ran a successful jet sweep Sunday for the first glimpse of any effective offense against the Bengals, you could almost feel the presence of dear departed Josh McDaniels.

• Get some offensive playmakers! It was so obvious Sunday while Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, not to mention the sublime Joe Burrow, were making chunk plays against a very good Patriots defense. When they weren’t eluding defenders, they were just running over them instead. Meanwhile, the Patriots are still waiting for the big payoff from their big ticket tight end additions Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. Even Patriots castoff tight end Devin Asiasi had two catches for the Bengals Sunday. Yikes.

Where is the potential for game-breaking excitement on the Pats? I was no fan of Tom Brady’s sullen demeanor or pouty act toward the end of his Patriots career, and I certainly never endorsed the desperation signing of clubhouse cancer like Antonio Brown or even someone whose off the field issues made him unreliable like Josh Gordon, but Brady was absolutely justified in his frustrations about the lack of weapons around him.

Mac Jones doesn’t have Brady’s resume or cache, but as a quarterback who has a penchant for locking in on favored targets, a gamebreaker beyond Meyers would be nice to complement the tight end valves like Henry and Smith that he’s prone to look for.

Jakobi Meyers caught a deflected pass and ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

• A lockdown cover corner. The back-to-back departures of Stephon Gilmore and JC Jackson still stings, and still confounds. Marcus Jones has been a fantastic addition in so many facets, but his height disadvantage in man-to-man coverage is obvious.

• Bring back this defense. What a waste of a great defensive unit this season. Matthew Judon is elite, Josh Uche had another sack Sunday, Kyle Dugger has proved his worth, and with a 34th career interception, Devin McCourty still has it. So here’s a wish to keep McCourty off the retirement list for at least another season. He’s too much fun to watch to have it end.

• Improvement for Mac Jones. Yes, he played a better second half Sunday. But it’s hard to imagine playing a worse one than he did for the first two quarters, a half of football so bad television commentators Boomer Esiason and Bill Cowher both called for him to be benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. It was so bad that Burrow threw for two touchdowns before Jones had even thrown a pass.

Jones answered the second-half call, and give him credit for zipping a few impressive passes as the game wore on, doing his part to get the Patriots back in the game. I still think he can be a credible, effective game manager with just enough occasional great plays to succeed, but until he gets better coaching (and maybe a little better handle on his emotions), he’s stuck in neutral.

In the NFL, neutral is the same as going backward. Cue the reports of a potential return for Bill O’Brien, who would be a marked improvement over the Patricia/Judge disaster.

• A red-zone offense. Any red-zone offense.

Yes, it’s a long list. But necessary. The Bills, who clinched the division with their win over Chicago, are entrenched at the top. The Dolphins, on the rise with their own improving young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, aren’t going anywhere. The Jets, who have their own quarterback issues, are not the joke they used to be.

The Patriots have a lot of offseason work to do.

