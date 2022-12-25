Tua Tagovailoa picked apart in fourth quarter as Dolphins lose fourth straight

Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins play at New England on New Year’s Day.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8.

Green Bay intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter Sunday to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the host Miami Dolphins, 26-20, and keep their playoff hopes alive.

“I did not foresee that happening,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of the end result. “I felt strong going into halftime and where our guys were at. I didn’t foresee standing up here in this situation. I know the team feels the same way. It’s another gut check.”

The Dolphins trailed by 6 points with a chance to take the lead in the final two minutes, but Tagovailoa threw his third interception in three possessions to end Miami’s comeback bid. He threw a pick with about six minutes left that set up a Packers field goal to make it a 6-point game.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby hit a go-ahead field goal early in the fourth after back-to-back turnovers by both offenses.

Undrafted Miami rookie Kader Kohou intercepted a pass by Rodgers intended for Allen Lazard, but the Dolphins gave it right back when cornerback Jaire Alexander intercepted Tagovailoa on the very next play.

“That’s how it is. You get one pick, more are going to come,” said cornerback Rasul Douglas, who caught the game-sealing interception. “Keep catching those, and you keep getting them. I’m just glad we caught them.”

Miami’s defense held the Packers to 6 points off turnovers in the second half to keep the Dolphins in it after blowing a 20-10 first-half lead. The Dolphins held Green Bay to two scores in five trips to the red zone.

A.J. Dillon led the Packers with 36 yards rushing on 11 carries, and Lazard had 61 yards receiving on five catches.

Tyreek Hill had four catches for Miami to give him 113 for the season, setting a Dolphins’ single-season receiving record. Jaylen Waddle added five receptions for 143 yards.

But Miami spoiled those big receiving days with turnovers. Raheem Mostert fumbled in the first half, leading to a Green Bay field goal. Tagovailoa’s three interceptions were the most he has thrown all season.

Miami committed to the run game early, rushing for 82 yards against Green Bay after a season-high 188 yards rushing against Buffalo in Week 15.

The Dolphins ran four times for 38 yards on their opening drive and took a 3-0 lead, and Green Bay countered with a field goal to tie it after Keisean Nixon’s 93-yard kickoff return set up the Packers at the 9-yard line.

Miami built a 20-13 halftime lead after an 84-yard TD by Waddle and 1-yard TD run by Jeff Wilson.

Dillon’s 1-yard TD run on Green Bay’s first possession of the third quarter tied the game.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis also had a 1-yard TD catch in the first quarter.

Rams 51, Broncos 14 — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores, and the host Rams routed the Broncos for their second victory since mid-October.

Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230 yards in another standout performance for his second win in three starts with the Rams (5-10), who produced the best game of their dismal season.

Rookie Cobie Durant returned his second interception 85 yards for a touchdown with 4:08 left to cap the Rams’ first 50-point performance under Sean McVay since their 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018.

For at least one more week, Los Angeles avoided becoming the first defending Super Bowl champion to lose 11 games. Even with the NFL’s 32nd-ranked offense coming in, Los Angeles became just the second team to score 50 points in the NFL this season, and put together a comprehensively dominant performance.

In his Los Angeles debut, Larrell Murchison made 2½ of the Rams’ six sacks of Russell Wilson, who passed for 214 yards with three interceptions for Denver (4-11). The beleaguered Wilson was not sharp in his return from a one-game absence with a concussion, throwing interceptions to end Denver’s first two drives.

The second pick was by Bobby Wagner, who faced his longtime teammate and friend for the first time after spending a full decade together in Seattle.

Wagner also sacked Wilson during the first half, when the Rams improbably racked up 261 of their 388 yards. The Rams scored on their first eight drives against Denver’s above-average defense, already matching their full-game season high in points with their 31-6 halftime lead.

Denver trailed, 41-6, before Wilson hit Greg Dulcich for the Broncos’ only touchdown with 8:30 to play.

Akers continued his late-season surge by producing the Rams’ first 100-yard rushing game of the season, while Higbee led the passing attack with 94 yards receiving for an offense missing its top three wideouts because of injury.

The Rams led by double digits less than nine minutes in when Durant picked off Wilson’s second pass and Mayfield hit Higbee for a 9-yard TD three plays later. Higbee became the Rams’ career franchise leader in touchdown catches by a tight end with his 19th score.

Wagner then poached a pass from Wilson across the middle of the field and made a long return, and the Rams scored two snaps later on Akers’s 3-yard run. Los Angeles had scored just one touchdown off a takeaway all season long before doing it twice more in the first quarter.

Kenny Pickett threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 46 seconds remaining, and the host Pittsburgh Steelers capped three days of tributes to the late Franco Harris with a 13-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

On the same night the Steelers retired Harris’s No. 32 — the Hall of Fame running back died Wednesday at age 72 — Pittsburgh (7-8) kept its faint playoff hopes alive by delivering another last-second victory over the Raiders. Las Vegas (6-9) was pushed to the brink of elimination from the postseason race.

A day after the 50th anniversary of Harris’s “Immaculate Reception” win over the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs, Pickett deftly drove the Steelers 76 yards in 10 plays, the last a dart over the middle to a wide-open Pickens in the end zone.

Pickett completed 26 of 39 for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tight end Pat Freiermuth caught seven passes for 66 yards and Najee Harris had 95 total yards as the Steelers won for the fifth time in seven games.

Derek Carr threw for 174 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, the last one a floater down the middle of the field that was picked off by Cam Sutton with 29 seconds to go. Pittsburgh rookie Connor Heyward ran for a first down to help the Steelers run out of the clock.

“We’re still in the hunt,” defensive end Cam Heyward said. “I like to think we just keep getting better and better as the weeks go on.”

The Raiders, coming off a dramatic last-play victory over New England last week, reverted to their form from earlier this season by losing their eighth one-score game of the year.

“We’ve pulled out plenty [of games] and then to lose in this fashion when you have a shot to win, you realize you’re close but close doesn’t really count in this league,” Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said. “I obviously have to do a better job to try and close the gap.”

Pittsburgh moved the ball with ease at times, it continued to struggle once it got near the end zone. Pickett threw an interception in the third quarter — his first in 145 attempts — and Chris Boswell missed a pair of field goals.

Carr started crisply in the 8-degree weather — the coldest home game for the Steelers since 1989 — and finished a 14-play, 71-yard opening drive with a 14-yard touchdown strike to Hunter Renfrow.

Yet Las Vegas let the Steelers hang around, and Pickett — whose name was announced by Harris when Pittsburgh took him with the 20th overall pick in last spring’s draft — provided the first signature moment of what the Steelers hope will be a decorated career.

“We’re talented, but talent doesn’t mean wins,” Carr said. “I’ve seen that firsthand in different years.”