Week 16 Review: The Dolphins are stumbling, leaving the playoff door open for the Patriots

That’s because the Dolphins are also letting their season slip-slide away. The Dolphins’ 26-20 loss to the Packers on Sunday was their fourth in a row, giving the Patriots surprising life in the playoff race.

But thanks to another AFC East rival, the Patriots aren’t just alive in the playoff race. Believe it or not, they are in control.

It seems a bit silly to say the words “Patriots” and “playoffs” in the same sentence given that they are 7-8 and losing games in horrific fashion.

The Dolphins’ December slide is where we begin the Week 16 Review:

▪ It was just four weeks ago that the Dolphins were 8-3 and sitting pretty – in first place in the AFC East, and in the No. 2 seed in the conference, just a half-game behind the Chiefs. Tua Tagovailoa was playing like an MVP, and Mike McDaniel was in the short conversation for Coach of the Year.

But everything is falling apart. They have lost consecutive games to the 49ers, Chargers, Bills and Packers, their dynamic offense is grinding to a halt, and the Dolphins have fallen all the way to No. 7 in the AFC.

Tagovailoa did throw for 310 yards Sunday, but 136 came on two busted plays, and otherwise the Packers flustered him and forced him into three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Tagovailoa has had a nice season, but his limitations have been on full display the last four weeks.

The Dolphins are 8-7, a game ahead of the 7-8 Patriots, who hold the tiebreaker over the Jets, Titans, and Steelers. But both the Dolphins and Patriots control their own fate, because they play each other Sunday in Foxborough.

If the Patriots beat the Dolphins, then beat the Bills in Week 18 — and who knows if the Bills will play any of their starters that day? — then the Patriots are in the playoffs at 9-8. Even if the Dolphins also finish at 9-8, the Patriots would win the tiebreaker due to having a better division record (4-2 vs. 3-3).

Of course, the Patriots have fumbled away their last two games and are playing their worst football of the season. And they will likely get blown out by whomever they play in the first round of the playoffs.

But crazier things have happened than the Patriots beating the Dolphins at home next week, and the Bills in a potentially meaningless Week 18 game.

The Patriots owe the Dolphins a Christmas card for playing terrible down the stretch and keeping their season alive.

▪ Only two teams in NFL history have made the playoffs after starting 2-6, but the Jaguars are on the verge of becoming the third. The Jaguars are now 7-8 after ripping off consecutive wins over the Titans, Cowboys, and Jets, and currently lead the AFC South over the 7-8 Titans thanks to the head-to-head win.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has done an impressive job in his first season, and deserves to be in the conversation for Coach of the Year. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to thrive, having thrown 14 touchdowns and just one interception in his last seven games.

No matter what happens in Week 17, the Week 18 Jaguars-Titans game in Jacksonville will settle everything — the winner gets the AFC South title, the No. 4 seed, and a home playoff game, and the loser just goes home. Bet the farm on the Jaguars.

▪ Speaking of unlikely playoff participants, the Panthers kept their hopes alive with an impressive 37-23 win over a hot Lions team. The Panthers are only 6-9, but were just a half-game behind the 6-8 Buccaneers for the NFC South lead before Sunday night’s game. Next week’s game at Tampa could determine the division.

The Panthers were 1-4 when former coach Matt Rhule was fired, and they traded Christian McCaffrey away shortly thereafter. But the Panthers are 5-5 under interim coach Steve Wilks and have won three of four to get into playoff contention.

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo also deserves a lot of credit. Against the Lions, the Panthers racked up 570 total yards (320 on the ground) while Sam Darnold threw for 250 yards, scored two touchdowns, and didn’t throw an interception. Darnold has played surprisingly well in four starts, with a 3-1 record.

Panthers owner Dave Tepper probably has no choice but to bring Wilks, McAdoo, Darnold, and the coaching staff back for another year. They earned it.

Quick hits

▪ Here come the Packers. They still aren’t playing well — they should have won by a lot more than 6 points Sunday — but have won two in a row to get to 7-8. The Packers sit at No. 10 in the NFC, but if they win out — home games against the Vikings and Lions — the Packers would get the final wild-card spot. I’m not betting against Aaron Rodgers.

▪ A Vikings team that blew their 1999 Super Bowl chances on a missed kick by Morten Andersen, and lost a 2016 playoff game by missing a 27-yard field goal, finally got good kicking mojo Saturday, beating the Giants on a 61-yard kick at the buzzer by Greg Joseph. The Vikings are 11-0 in one-score games this year — which doesn’t seem sustainable in the playoffs, but is incredibly impressive.

▪ The Commanders still hold the No. 7 playoff spot with a 7-7-1 record, but coach Ron Rivera has to make a quarterback switch. Taylor Heinicke played well in October and November, but is 0-2-1 and erratic in December and finally got benched in Saturday’s 37-20 loss to the 49ers. Carson Wentz entered the game in the fourth quarter and promptly went 12 of 16 for 123 yards and a touchdown. He needs to be the quarterback the rest of the way.

▪ The Eagles may have lost to the Cowboys, but they put up 34 points with backup QB Gardner Minshew against a good defense, and had a chance to win at the end. The Eagles remind me of their 2017 Super Bowl team that continued to roll even when Wentz went down and had to turn to backup Nick Foles.

▪ The 49ers are 3-0 with third-string QB Brock Purdy and have scored 35-plus points in two of the games. I may have to revise my take that the Niners will sputter out come playoff time. Kyle Shanahan has built a heck of a team, and Purdy is playing with impressive poise.

▪ The best of all worlds for the Texans on Saturday — they beat the Titans to win their second game of the season and snap a nine-game losing streak. And they still control the No.1 draft pick at 2-12-1, a half-game ahead of the 3-12 Bears. The Texans better lose out to the Jaguars and Colts just to make sure they get the top spot.

▪ Russell Wilson might get everyone fired in Denver except himself. Coach Nathaniel Hackett has little chance of keeping his job after losing again Sunday to drop to 4-11. And GM George Paton is in trouble, too. But Wilson, who threw two terrible interceptions Sunday, signed a five-year, $242 million contract over the offseason, leaving the Broncos with little recourse.

▪ I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Bad weather looks great on TV, but ruins football games. Inclement weather wrecks the X’s and O’s matchup and makes life miserable for fans. Give me a dome game over a snow, rain or freezing game any day of the week.

Tracking former Patriots

Bengals TE Devin Asiasi: Played a season-high 32 snaps against the Patriots, his former team, compiling two catches for 5 yards. They were his first two catches of the season and matched his production from two years with the Patriots (two catches for 39 yards).

Giants coach Brian Daboll: Fought hard in the fourth quarter but lost a heartbreaker to the Vikings on a 61-yard field goal. The 8-6-1 Giants are just 1-4-1 in their last six games, but still look good for an wild-card spot because everyone else keeps losing, too.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: Another week, another loss after leading at halftime – the Raiders’ fifth this year, tying a franchise record. The 13-10 loss to the Steelers dropped the Raiders to 6-9 and all but eliminated their playoff hopes. It’s a good thing they pulled off a fluke win over the Patriots last week or McDaniels could have a mutiny in the locker room.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Loss to the lowly Texans was the Titans’ fifth in a row to drop to 7-8 and out of the AFC South lead. Even if the Titans manage to beat the Jaguars in Week 18 and slip into the playoffs, the Titans aren’t going anywhere with rookie Malik Willis at QB.

Stats of the Week

▪ The Bengals’ win over the Patriots was the first 22-18 score in NFL history.

▪ Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is 15-0 in December since Matt LaFleur became head coach.

▪ Patriots rookie Marcus Jones is the first player in the Super Bowl era with touchdowns by reception, punt return, and interception in the same season. All three scores came from more than 40 yards – and the only player in NFL history who has also done that in his career is Deion Sanders.

▪ The Eagles are the first team in NFL history to: Score 30 points, have zero punts, allow zero sacks, compile six sacks on defense, return an interception for a touchdown . . . and still lose.

▪ The Cowboys played consecutive games with a 40-34 score (a loss to the Jaguars and a win over the Eagles).

▪ Bills QB Josh Allen has thrown eight interceptions in opponent territory, tied with Kirk Cousins for most in the NFL. Allen had seven such interceptions in his last three seasons combined.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.