The departure of Xander Bogaerts has left Red Sox with a gaping hole to patch in the middle of the infield

But Bogaerts’s exit not only created instability at shortstop, but, once again, perhaps, at second.

With Trevor Story as second base and Bogaerts at shortstop last season, you saw a glimpse of a special tandem. Finally, the Sox would have the stability at second base that they have been missing since Dustin Pedroia departed. You also saw an elite second baseman in Story, who would have been in the running for a Gold Glove — at a position he did not begin playing until last season — if he had stayed healthy.

The Red Sox have a dilemma up the middle that developed earlier this month when Xander Bogaerts became a Padre.

Had the Sox hit on any of the marquee shortstop free agents (Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa), Story would have stayed at second base. But since the aforementioned names signed elsewhere, there’s a strong possibility Story will be the Sox’ Opening Day shortstop. That’s not to say the Sox aren’t still entertaining outside options. They have reportedly been in on Joey Wendle, according to The Athletic, but not as an everyday starter at shortstop. Thus, without Story at second on a full-time basis, the Red Sox have some huge question marks.

Story was impressive at second base last season. In just 94 games, Story accounted for six defensive runs saved. For more context, Story accumulated only 813 innings at the position and still ranked eighth in the majors. The Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop, who ranked seventh, totaled 1,106 innings.

At the start of the season, manager Alex Cora was one of the first to notice how good Story was at second and how he separated himself from the rest of the bunch.

“”The way [Story] moves, he’s impressive,” Cora said. “I’ve seen a lot of good second basemen, but this guy, I do believe he’s going to win a Gold Glove this year. For me, he’s the best defensive second baseman.”

The way Story moves at second involves a unique skill set of throwing on the run, a skill set he learned from Troy Tulowitzki and Nolan Arenado during his time with the Rockies. In an effort to stay loose and nimble while also cutting the distance to first base, Story fielded a lot of balls outside his left foot — think an outfielder fielding a ball with a play at the plate — never stopping his momentum toward his target at first.

At second, that’s not necessary. You have more time to make the play. You can stay square to the baseball with little movement and still throw the runner out at first by a wide margin. But Story brought his knack for throwing on the run to second base, proving not only that the approach to the baseball was transferable from shortstop to second, but also exemplified athleticism that’s oftentimes rare to the position.

“That’s kind of my style,” Story said. “I embrace it. And I think that, my athleticism, it’s a big strength of mine, and I always want to rely on that. I think it just kind of comes out in that way to where it’s exciting or fun to watch.”

But if Story is the shortstop in 2023, where does that leave the Sox?

Truthfully, in a bad place.

The Sox expected Jeter Downs, the key prospect acquired in the Mookie Betts trade following the 2019 season, to be major league ready by 2023 and he could have filled the void at second. But the team recently designated him for assignment after an underwhelming couple of years at Triple A Worcester.

The Sox could turn to Christian Arroyo. After Story went down with a hand and then a foot injury, Arroyo took advantage of his opportunity as the primary second baseman.

He hit .286/.322/.414 with a .736 OPS and six homers. But that came in just 87 games as Arroyo dealt with injuries of his own, something that has followed him for much of his career. A healthy Arroyo for a full season might be too much to ask.

The Sox could move Kiké Hernández to second, his preferred position, but that would leave the outfield without a solid defender. Alex Verdugo was below average last season and was minus-5 in defensive runs saved. Masataka Yoshida is a below-average outfielder and can only play left.

The Sox’ best bet is to search the trade market, though that has not really moved the needle for teams this offseason.

Even if the Sox find that second baseman or shortstop, the foundational stability has been shaken.

The Bogaerts exodus is to blame for that.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.