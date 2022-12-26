fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Chris Rock special set for March 4 on Netflix

By Don Aucoin Globe Staff,Updated December 26, 2022, 58 minutes ago
Chris Rock will be the first artist to perform on Netflix’s first-ever live, global streaming event.Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Netflix has announced that a new standup comedy special by Chris Rock will stream live on March 4.

Titled “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,’’ the special will premiere nearly a year after Will Smith strode onstage at the Academy Awards and slapped Rock across the face, one of the most jolting episodes in Oscar history.

Smith was angered by the comedian’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. (She has spoken publicly about her challenges in dealing with alopecia, which leads to hair loss.)

In subsequent standup performances, Rock has made brief allusions to the slapping episode. According to Deadline, while on tour Rock has “promised that he would discuss more about his Oscars experience on Netflix.’’

Advertisement

Netflix is clearly expecting big things from Rock’s performance, which will take place in Baltimore. In its announcement, Netflix said Rock’s performance will be the first event to stream live globally on the platform. Robbie Praw, the streamer’s vice president of standup and comedy formats, said in a statement that Rock is “one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,’’ adding: “This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

“Selective Outrage’' will be Rock’s second special for Netflix, after “Tamborine” four years ago.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video