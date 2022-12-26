Chris Rock special set for March 4 on Netflix

Titled “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,’’ the special will premiere nearly a year after Will Smith strode onstage at the Academy Awards and slapped Rock across the face, one of the most jolting episodes in Oscar history.

Netflix has announced that a new standup comedy special by Chris Rock will stream live on March 4.

Smith was angered by the comedian’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. (She has spoken publicly about her challenges in dealing with alopecia, which leads to hair loss.)

In subsequent standup performances, Rock has made brief allusions to the slapping episode. According to Deadline, while on tour Rock has “promised that he would discuss more about his Oscars experience on Netflix.’’

Netflix is clearly expecting big things from Rock’s performance, which will take place in Baltimore. In its announcement, Netflix said Rock’s performance will be the first event to stream live globally on the platform. Robbie Praw, the streamer’s vice president of standup and comedy formats, said in a statement that Rock is “one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,’’ adding: “This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

“Selective Outrage’' will be Rock’s second special for Netflix, after “Tamborine” four years ago.

