A showcase of Celtic music and culture returns to Passim

CAMBRIDGE — Club Passim’s Boston Celtic Music Festival returns for a 20th year Jan. 12-15 after two years of virtual performances.

Fans can enjoy more than 30 Celtic concerts, workshops, songs, and dance sessions during the festival. Events take place at Club Passim, The Sinclair, the First Parish Church in Harvard Square, and the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre in Davis Square.

Don’t miss the Boston Urban Ceilidh on Jan. 13, featuring instructional and participatory dances for people of all ages — no experience needed — and showcasing Irish, Cape Breton, and Scottish traditions (starts at 7:30 p.m.; $20 per person).