A showcase of Celtic music and culture returns to Passim

By Kari Bodnarchuk Globe correspondent,Updated December 26, 2022, 45 minutes ago
Club Passim’s 20th Boston Celtic Music Festival will include a performance by Scottish Fish (above).Dylan Ladds

CAMBRIDGE — Club Passim’s Boston Celtic Music Festival returns for a 20th year Jan. 12-15 after two years of virtual performances.

Fans can enjoy more than 30 Celtic concerts, workshops, songs, and dance sessions during the festival. Events take place at Club Passim, The Sinclair, the First Parish Church in Harvard Square, and the Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre in Davis Square.

Don’t miss the Boston Urban Ceilidh on Jan. 13, featuring instructional and participatory dances for people of all ages — no experience needed — and showcasing Irish, Cape Breton, and Scottish traditions (starts at 7:30 p.m.; $20 per person).

Dayfest on Jan. 14 offers concerts and workshops that focus on the different music styles, instruments, and techniques used in Celtic performances, while Nightcap Finale features a talented all-women, all-star ensemble ($28 per person for Dayfest, $28 for Nightcap Finale).

Wrap up the four-day event with Brunch and Tunes on Jan. 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; no tickets required. Go to www.passim.org/bcmfest for more details.


