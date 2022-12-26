An alternative to incarceration for young adults sees early success in Springfield

“I value life now, I value making the right choices,” the Springfield resident added. “There’s so many more doors that can open for me, now that I got a clean record.”

“I’m a completely changed man,” Ford, 24, said in an interview in Springfield District Court, minutes after tightly hugging his teary-eyed supporters and taking photos with everyone from the judge to the court bailiffs.

SPRINGFIELD — Just over 14 months ago, Carlton Ford was a troubled young man facing two years in jail for carrying a gun without a license. But earlier this month, he proudly walked into a courtroom decorated with balloons and, to a standing ovation, accepted the certificate that would forever erase his felony record.

Advertisement

Ford is the first graduate of EACH, or Hampden County’s Emerging Adult Court of Hope, an alternative to incarceration program — the first of its kind in Massachusetts — aimed at rehabilitating high-risk young adults aged 18 to 25 who are already entangled in the criminal justice system.

Without the program, Ford would have served jail time only to return to his former life, he said, of “smoking weed and hanging out with the wrong people.” But as a graduate, he’s been able to find stable housing, leave drugs behind, and receive job training for the career of his choice, secure in the knowledge that his convictions can’t haunt him anymore.

As worries about gun violence, particularly violence involving children and young adults, have increased statewide, Ford’s success gives supporters of the EACH program hope that it could serve as a blueprint for similar programs across Massachusetts to break the cycles of incarceration and keep young offenders out of the justice system.

According to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, who created the program in early 2020 in partnership with Springfield District Court and the Chelsea-based community agency Roca, the initiative is one of only a few in the country to offer a prison alternative to the most high-risk young adults, many of whom have felony records.

Advertisement

Gulluni said that although there were some initial worries in the courts about the risk of outreach to young adults with lengthy or serious records, the steady progress participants have made so far has boosted confidence in the program’s ability to rehabilitate young offenders and, in doing so, drive down crime.

“We haven’t had a perfect run with every participant. We’ve had the issues and the small failures that we expected as a part of the investment of this court in young lives,” Gulluni said. “But now that we have this proof of concept with Carlton’s graduation, it’s validation [that EACH works] . . . and I think it’s growing roots in the court system.”

Unlike traditional diversion programs, young offenders are given the option to join EACH after they have already been convicted, but before they are sentenced. Participants must plead guilty to their charges to be accepted. They are then directed to complete substance use counseling, therapy, and other rehabilitation programs. If they fail to complete the requirements, their cases return to the court, where they will face the risk of incarceration. If they succeed, however, the district attorney and judge will work together to ensure their records are cleared not only of the most recent charges, but of all prior convictions.

Advertisement

Currently, the program has eight participants — not including Ford — who have been charged with crimes ranging from possession of a firearm and carjacking to home invasion, and are facing anywhere from 18 months to 20 years in prison. Guns were involved in roughly 27 percent of all violent crime in Springfield last year, according to data from Springfield police and the FBI. In that year, adults aged 20 to 29 were responsible for 36 percent of all violent crime and 32 percent of all property crime in the city.

The initiative’s approach is based on psychology and neuroscience research demonstrating that young people’s brains do not fully develop until their midtwenties, making even a 24-year-old as susceptible as a teenager to react to peer pressure and other negative social influences.

“They’re getting in trouble, one, because it’s what they’re around. It’s what they know, it’s what they’ve seen, it’s the trauma that they’ve experienced as kids, the lack of supportive systems,” Gulluni said. “But as they become adults, their behavior becomes almost a necessity in many ways. The way they become accustomed to surviving, it’s almost their best choice to sell drugs or pick up a gun or run with other kids in a gang environment.”

To help participants build life skills that will help prevent them from falling back into old habits once the program ends, the core of EACH is focused on career development: creating a way for them to live that doesn’t depend on crime, and teaching them to form new relationships informed by their new lifestyle.

Advertisement

For Ford, that meant studying to earn his commercial driver’s license as a first step in launching his career as a truck driver. After landing his first job, Ford said he immediately began thinking of the next step; the morning of his graduation from EACH, he completed his physical exam for a new job at a bigger company.

And his ultimate dream?

“Own a couple 18-wheelers and start my own company,” Ford said confidently.

Designed to be completed in 18 to 24 months, the program is broken into four phases that focus on relationship-building and then developing, implementing, and maintaining career goals and aspirations. Some participants have been dropped out of the program, and were sentenced for their crimes. As the program has evolved, Gulluni said, coordinators have learned that some participants may take longer, while others — like Ford — are able to complete the phases in just over a year.

Northampton District Judge Kevin Maltby pointed to two factors he said propel participants like Ford to succeed in the program: access to stable housing, and a personal commitment to build a better life with the resources available.

Ford had already spent 18 months in jail while his charges were pending, Maltby noted, and even without joining EACH, would likely not have served much more time.

“He could have very easily pled out . . . and been on his way,” Maltby said. “Instead, he chose the program.”

Advertisement

Now, his graduation from the program vacates his gun possession charge, as well as a previous conviction for an attempt to commit a crime.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced EACH coordinators to start slow, Maltby and Gulluni agreed the program has the resources to take on more young people. With mounting support in the courts, and Ford’s success as “a positive proof of concept,” Gulluni said, “the floodgates are going to open next year.”

As he prepared to leave the courtroom and head upstairs to his graduation party, Ford shared his parting words of wisdom with the other participants.

“Everyone has their own demons to deal with, but don’t get distracted by the vices you have,” he said. “I know it’s hard, but stay focused. Every action you take has consequences.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.