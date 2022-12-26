Fire hydrants, likely frozen, malfunction during 2-alarm Merrimac house fire, officials say

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm house fire Monday in Merrimac, after multiple fire hydrants malfunctioned, likely due to being frozen, according to the Merrimac Fire Department.

At 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to 63 Church St. for reports of smoke, which was coming from the common wall between two homes, officials said in a statement.

Although many fire hydrants were not working, firefighters used water from a few arriving fire trucks and were able to control the blaze at 8:42 a.m., the statement said.