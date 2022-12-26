fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fire hydrants, likely frozen, malfunction during 2-alarm Merrimac house fire, officials say

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated December 26, 2022, 24 minutes ago
The fire at 63 Church St. in Merrimac was declared under control at 8:42 a.m., according to the Merrimac Fire Department.Courtesy of Merrimac Fire Department

Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm house fire Monday in Merrimac, after multiple fire hydrants malfunctioned, likely due to being frozen, according to the Merrimac Fire Department.

At 7:30 a.m., firefighters responded to 63 Church St. for reports of smoke, which was coming from the common wall between two homes, officials said in a statement.

Although many fire hydrants were not working, firefighters used water from a few arriving fire trucks and were able to control the blaze at 8:42 a.m., the statement said.

Firefighters extinguished the two-alarm fire using water from arriving trucks, since multiple fire hydrants were not working, officials said.Courtesy of Merrimac Fire Department

Fire crews from Amesbury, Salisbury, West Newbury, East Kingston, N.H., and Newton, N.H., helped at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Two families live in the home and at least one will be displaced until repairs are made, the statement said.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Merrimac Police and Fire, as well as the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video