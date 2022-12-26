Man who died hiking White Mountains on Christmas loved outdoors, but was ‘inexperienced’ in winter conditions, officials say

Li lived in Salem, N.H. and was originally from the Hebei province in China, according to Fish and Game officials. He set out to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path/ Falling Waters Loop shortly after 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve. A family member in China was tracking him throughout the day, officials said. When he went offline around 6:15 that evening, his family reported him missing, officials said.

Li’s death marks New Hampshire’s 21st hiking fatality of the year, making 2022 consistent with the past four years, which saw an average of roughly 22 fatalities per year, officials said.

The young man who died hiking in the White Mountains on Christmas Day was identified Monday as Guopeng “Tony” Li by New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Lieutenant James Kneeland said family described the 28-year old hiker as “inexperienced,” a lover of the outdoors who enjoyed skiing and had hiked the White Mountains in the summertime, but was ill-prepared for below-freezing temperatures and dangerous winter conditions.

“He did have some [ice] traction devices... but [as] for spare or extra clothing, he had really none at all,” Kneeland said. “He was wearing goggles, but... we could not find any kind of a light source that would’ve aided him after dark. Simply just finding the trail markers without a light in pitch black is next to impossible.”

Kneeland said he believes Li was trying to navigate the trails using a cell phone, without a compass or paper map as a backup. When Li’s phone died, Kneeland added, it likely “led him to go off-trail.”

The pandemic-era surge in outdoor adventures has drawn increased attention to the hazards of hiking unprepared, as officials in the region have tried a range of efforts from warning signs to criminal charges to deter reckless behavior and prevent beginners from stumbling into danger. However, other outdoor advocates say park and state officials should take greater responsibility for educating new hikers about potential risks and best safety practices, particularly in cases of inclement weather.

Charyl Reardon, president of the White Mountain Attractions Association, said her organization began posting more safety information after a young hiker was found dead on Mount Lafayette in November, on what would have been her 20th birthday.

“It’s tragic,” she said. “Not only for the families involved, but for the rescue crews and their families.”

Reardon said since the pandemic, her organization has noticed an uptick in hikers seeking fresh air and safe recreation. But many of those hikers are new to the hobby, and don’t realize how quick the weather can change.

Sometimes the trailheads are barren of snow, but harsh elements may be hiding a few hundred feet up the path.

“People see these amazing photos on Instagram and say ‘I am physically fit, I can do that,’” she said. “But it’s more than climbing a mountain. It’s facing conditions in the wintertime.”

At the time that Li was hiking on Saturday, the high temperature was five degrees below zero, National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Schroeter said. With the wind gusts near where he was hiking, the wind chill was close to 30 degrees below zero.

Even year round, the weather can be unpredictable, Schroeter said. Multiple storm tracks tend to converge over New England, and the close proximity to the ocean can enhance the strength of the storms.

“Oftentimes, when these accidents happen, the person can be misled,” he said. “The message there for people preparing is even at the trailhead, it’s warm enough where you feel like you can hike in a light shirt and pants... but as you ascend in elevation, it can feel like a very different place.”

Li appeared to be wearing ski gear, Kneeland said, which protects against the cold, but does not account for the extra sweat that builds up while hiking.

“You need to get that moisture away from your body,” Kneeland said, “so you really want to pay attention to layering when you’re going to be doing a lot more exertion.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com.