Pilot uninjured after single-engine plane flips over while landing in N.H.

A pilot walked away without injuries after his single-engine plane flipped over while landing on the runway at Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

The pilot, a 64-year-old man, was the only person on board when the plane crashed shortly before 12:30 p.m., North Hampton Police Chief Kathryn Mone said.

He was returning to the airfield, located on New Hampshire’s seacoast about an hour’s drive north of Boston, after taking off just before noon, Mone said.