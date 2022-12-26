Pilot uninjured after single-engine plane flips over while landing in N.H.

A pilot walked away without injuries after his single-engine plane flipped over while landing on the runway at Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.
The pilot, a 64-year-old man, was the only person on board when the plane crashed shortly before 12:30 p.m., North Hampton Police Chief Kathryn Mone said.
He was returning to the airfield, located on New Hampshire’s seacoast about an hour’s drive north of Boston, after taking off just before noon, Mone said.
Emergency medical workers with North Hampton Fire and Rescue evaluated the pilot at the scene, Mone said. He was not taken to a hospital.
It was not immediately clear what caused the plane, a single-engine Bellanca Citabria, to flip. Weather in the area was relatively calm early Monday afternoon with westerly winds moving about 10 miles per hour and temperatures in the low 30s, according to Mike Ekster, a meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Gray, Maine.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, the FAA said in a statement. The agency is expected to release a preliminary report on the crash this week.
A message left with Hampton Airfield was not immediately returned Monday night.
