Woman charged after giving birth in wooded area in Manchester, N.H.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, initially directed officers to an area of the woods where they searched but could not locate the newborn, police said.

Police were alerted at 12:40 a.m. Monday about a woman who had delivered a baby in the woods near the West Side Ice Arena on Electric Street, the Manchester Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

A woman who gave birth in a wooded area in Manchester, N.H., is facing charges after she allegedly lied to police about the infant’s location on Monday, officials said.

About an hour later, Eckersley led police to the true location of the child, who was then treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, police said.

Manchester police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the baby boy was improving, and that he was being treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, according to WCVB.

Further details about the child’s condition were not immediately available Monday night.

Eckersley was arrested on a separate warrant out of Concord, N.H., District Court on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was subsequently charged with a felony for reckless conduct, police said.

WCVB and Patch Media of Concord, N.H. reported that Alexandra Eckersley is the adopted daughter of MLB Hall of Famer and former Red Sox pitcher and broadcaster Dennis Eckersley.

In 2019, the Concord Monitor reported on Alexandra Eckersley’s struggles with mental illness and substance abuse.

Asked about the article by The Globe later in 2019, Dennis Eckersley declined to discuss it. “It’s one subject he would prefer not to talk about on the record, but it’s clear the circumstances leave him aching,” wrote columnist Chad Finn.





