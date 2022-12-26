Hit the brakes on new five-year contract for Boston school bus operator

The district’s apparent inability to fix the bus system, under multiple mayors and superintendents, was a key reason that state officials nearly took over the district earlier this year. A last-minute agreement with state education authorities this summer averted a takeover. But despite promising a districtwide school bus on-time-arrival rate of 95 percent or better (in recent years, the rate has been just under 90 percent) and negotiating a much-anticipated new contract with the bus drivers union that included provisions to tighten drivers’ absences, improvement has been negligible.

For more than a decade, the Boston Public Schools has struggled at one of its most basic tasks: getting students to class on time. The district’s 736 school buses are chronically late — if they show up at all.

Advertisement

Against that backdrop, the district is in the process of awarding a new transportation contract to a private company to operate the buses, which would be for five years and begin next summer. The first year of the contract is estimated to cost $17.5 million. But BPS received only a single bid — from Transdev, a global transportation company based in France that has operated the district’s bus fleet for almost a decade.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

When such a rich contract attracts only one bidder, who also happens to be the incumbent, that ought to raise some red flags. The Boston Finance Commission, a city fiscal watchdog, received several complaints around the bidding process and recommended that BPS withhold awarding this contract, according to a letter sent by the commission’s executive director, Matthew Cahill, to BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper.

The commission raised serious concerns that more than merit hitting the brakes. In the letter, Cahill questioned some of the requirements potential vendors had to meet and whether the district wrote the request for bids so narrowly in order to exclude competition. For instance, BPS set a requirement that bidders must have experience working with bus fleets in at least three school districts or transit agencies whose bus fleet is at least half the size of BPS’s fleet, a prerequisite that seemed arbitrary. According to Cahill’s letter, when a potential bidder requested an exception to that rule, the district denied it. Transdev was apparently the only qualifying bidder; but Cahill said in the letter it’s unclear how it qualified, because the company only provided documentation of having worked in one such district.

Advertisement

At the latest school committee meeting, Skipper denied any impropriety. “After reviewing everything and talking with the team, we’re confident that the bidding process was competitive and that the bid received from Transdev meets all bid specifications,” she said.

But instead of proceeding, the district should delay awarding the contract or, at the very least, offer Transdev only a one-year contract. Then BPS should use that time to study whether the parameters of the request for bids were too restrictive, while it also waits for the results of an evaluation of its transportation services that was mandated in the agreement with the state. Additionally, the extra time would allow the district to explore alternative models of transportation operations. Although BPS contracts out management of the buses, it still owns the vehicles and negotiates the labor contracts; fully turning those functions over to the contractor might be a better model. Or, the district could go the other way: Several districts in the state, including Worcester, are moving toward operating their bus fleets in-house given the widespread shortage of bus drivers and after facing their own lack of competitive bids for transportation contracts. What’s clear is that there has never been more urgency to think beyond business as usual to fix the BPS transportation conundrum.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the state Office of the Inspector General, as recommended by Cahill, should review the bidding process at BPS that resulted in Transdev being the only bidder willing to transport 22,000 students to more than 220 public and private schools each day. The district hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to buses, so the more eyes on its handling of this contract, the better.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.