Bruins take on a Senators team that has been spotty on defense

Owners of the best home record in the NHL (18-0-2), the Bruins will be on the road for 28 of their final 49 games, a schedule that will test the No. 1 overall record (27-4-2) they took into the three-day Christmas break following Friday night’s 4-3 win over the Devils.

OTTAWA — Their Jan. 2 Winter Classic matchup with the Penguins at Fenway Park now less than a week away, the Bruins will fly here Tuesday morning for their matchup with the Senators and then dash back to Newark for a rematch Wednesday with the Devils.

The Senators, whose 7-5 win here Oct. 18 dealt the Bruins their first loss of 2022-23, have yet to play into their franchise-on-the-rise billing of the last couple of years.

Hindered in the early going by spotty goaltending, the Senators have struggled to attain .500 (14-16-3), though a four-game win streak earlier this month appeared to have them again poised for a bona fide run. They then slipped back to a 0-2-1 stretch with losses to the Wild, Jets, and Capitals.

Despite their mediocre record, the Senators really aren’t that far from being a factor in the East. They scored 100 times in their first 33 games, in lockstep with the Hurricanes, who entered the Christmas break with 50 points, No. 2 in the overall standings.

The difference between the Hurricanes and Senators: goal differential, the yin and yang of offense and defense. Carolina, emboldened by new super stopper Pyotr Kochetkov, has allowed only 85 goals in 33 games. Ottawa, held back by netminder Cam Talbot’s injury at season’s start, has yielded 106. That 21-goal differential has had the Senators spinning in neutral.

Like Boston, though, Ottawa has solid scoring punch, witnessed firsthand by the Bruins with that visit in October when Claude Giroux, Brady Tkachuk, and Drake Batherson piled up a 3-0 lead in the opening 14 minutes.

The Bruins squared it, 3-3, by early in the second period, but another three-goal run by the Senators — Shane Pinto, Tim Stutzle, and Mark Kastelic — sent the Bruins to their first of only four regulation losses to date.

The Senators enter Tuesday’s matchup with Tkachuk, Batherson, Giroux, Stutzle, and Pinto all on track for 20-plus goals this season. Giroux, the ex-Flyer who signed as an unrestricted free agent over the summer, leads the pack with 14 goals — a pace that could bring him 30 for only the second time in his 1,051-game career.

Who’s in goal?

No telling who will be coach Jim Montgomery’s choice for net vs. the Senators. Linus Ullmark (19-1-1) drew Friday night’s assignment in New Jersey, which makes the Swedish stopper the likely choice to get the call again in Newark Wednesday, presumably leaving the start here to Jeremy Swayman (7-3-1).

If so, then Swayman would be positioned to make the start in Saturday’s matinee at the Garden vs. the Sabres, and Ullmark for the Winter Classic.

He ranks up there

David Pastrnak had a pair of goals Friday and ranked No. 6 in league scoring (24-23—47) at the break. His 10 power-play goals rank fourth, behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Tage Thompson. Still without a contract extension, and possibly headed to unrestricted free agency July 1, Pastrnak is on pace for career bests in goals (60) and points (117). Cam Neely, with 50 in 1993-94, is the most recent Bruin to reach the 50-goal plateau … Taylor Hall went into the Devils game with a beefy 7-7—14 line across his last 11 outings but did not pick up a point vs. New Jersey. Hall has found a comfortable home at No. 3 left wing with Charlie Coyle at center and Trent Frederic at right wing. Montgomery, looking for offensive spark last Thursday vs. Winnipeg, moved Hall up to left wing with David Krejci and Pastrnak and switched Pavel Zacha to the Coyle-Frederic line.

On the dot

Patrice Bergeron keeps on clicking at the dot. Patrice the Thief entered the break with the most faceoff wins in the league (460) and a 61.1 percent win rate that trailed only Chicago’s Jonathan Toews (65.3) among the 10 NHLers with the most faceoff wins this season. Bergeron will see plenty of Giroux at the faceoff dot. Giroux leads the Senators in faceoff wins (236) and has a 62.3 percent win rate … Tkachuk, who played a season at Boston University prior to turning pro, leads the Senators with 143 shots on net. Pastrnak is the NHL’s top shooter with 162 on net … Per weather.com, the high temperature around the Fens Jan. 2 will be 54 degrees, with a 45 percent chance of showers. Will the temp be that high when the Red Sox face the Orioles March 30 in the home opener at the lyric little hockey rink?

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.