EMass boys’ basketball: Zach Taylor’s scoring binge for North Quincy highlights Players of the Week

Jasaad Fenton, Burke — Extra practice time has paid off for the Bulldogs, as they started 2-0 with their sophomore guard averaging 20.5 points, 4 assists, and 5.5 steals in wins over New Mission (81-59) and Brighton (72-35).

Brennan Shapiro, Latin Academy — The four-year letterman totaled 31 points and 28 rebounds in wins over TechBoston (71-66) and Roxbury Prep (82-71) to help the Dragons move to 4-0.

Senior Zach Taylor averaged 31 points in two games this week for North Quincy.

Josh Campbell, Archbishop Williams — The senior guard combined for 37 points and 19 rebounds in league wins over Bishop Fenwick (79-61) and Cardinal Spellman (70-40), then scored 10 points before taking an early seat as the Archies coasted to a 78-36 win over Madison Park.

Warren Keel Jr., Lynn English — The senior guard is averaging 34.7 points, 8 assists, and 5.7 steals over his last three games, including a 35-point outing in an 88-46 win over Medford Tuesday and a 38-point, 11-assist double-double in a 94-68 win at Beverly Friday.

Ben Nkwantah, Methuen — With 17 points each in wins over Tewksbury (54-38) and Lowell Catholic (67-54), the senior guard was a steadying force, adding a combined 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals in those games.

Zach Taylor, North Quincy — After pouring in a game-high 27 points to lead the Patriots in a 72-48 win over Scituate Tuesday, the senior captain tallied a career-high 35 points in a 62-55 win at Duxbury Thursday.