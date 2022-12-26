fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: Zach Taylor’s scoring binge for North Quincy highlights Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated December 26, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Senior Zach Taylor averaged 31 points in two games this week for North Quincy.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Brennan Shapiro, Latin Academy — The four-year letterman totaled 31 points and 28 rebounds in wins over TechBoston (71-66) and Roxbury Prep (82-71) to help the Dragons move to 4-0.

Jasaad Fenton, Burke — Extra practice time has paid off for the Bulldogs, as they started 2-0 with their sophomore guard averaging 20.5 points, 4 assists, and 5.5 steals in wins over New Mission (81-59) and Brighton (72-35).

Josh Campbell, Archbishop Williams — The senior guard combined for 37 points and 19 rebounds in league wins over Bishop Fenwick (79-61) and Cardinal Spellman (70-40), then scored 10 points before taking an early seat as the Archies coasted to a 78-36 win over Madison Park.

Warren Keel Jr., Lynn English — The senior guard is averaging 34.7 points, 8 assists, and 5.7 steals over his last three games, including a 35-point outing in an 88-46 win over Medford Tuesday and a 38-point, 11-assist double-double in a 94-68 win at Beverly Friday.

Ben Nkwantah, Methuen — With 17 points each in wins over Tewksbury (54-38) and Lowell Catholic (67-54), the senior guard was a steadying force, adding a combined 12 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals in those games.

Zach Taylor, North Quincy — After pouring in a game-high 27 points to lead the Patriots in a 72-48 win over Scituate Tuesday, the senior captain tallied a career-high 35 points in a 62-55 win at Duxbury Thursday.

