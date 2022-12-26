Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could face fine for low hit on Bengals cornerback

As Pratt crossed New England’s 30-yard line, the closest players trailing him were Jones, Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. With Pratt pulling away, Jones decided to slow down and dive forward in front of Apple, who fell to the ground.

Midway through the fourth quarter, with the ball at Cincinnati’s 30-yard line, Jones attempted to fling the football forward while getting tackled by Bengals safety Vonn Bell. The ball traveled just 4 or 5 yards before Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt scooped it and started sprinting down the field toward the end zone.

The NFL will review a low hit during Saturday’s Patriots-Bengals game for a potential fine against quarterback Mac Jones, a league source confirmed Monday.

“He tripped me,” Apple said. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before. I’ve seen it.”

Pratt reached the end zone, but the touchdown did not count. Officials blew their whistles throughout the sequence because the play was already dead. It was ruled an incomplete pass, not a fumble. After Bengals coach Zac Taylor challenged the call, officials upheld their decision following a replay review.

Because the ball did not reach the original line of scrimmage, and there were no receivers in the area, officials flagged Jones for intentional grounding. The Patriots, as a result, moved back 13 yards to the spot of the foul and lost the down.

The drive ended two plays later on a 48-yard touchdown pass that Patriots tight end Scotty Washington batted into the arms of Jakobi Meyers.

The league’s decision regarding Jones’s dive will be revealed by Tuesday.

Jones received a $10,609 fine earlier this year for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter against Buffalo.

Last season, the Carolina Panthers also called out Jones for “a dirty play,” in which defensive end Brian Burns sacked Jones and forced a fumble. As Burns was getting up to pursue the ball, Jones grabbed at his right ankle, bringing Burns back to the ground.

The NFL reviewed that play but did not fine Jones.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.