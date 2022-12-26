McKenna Colella contributes on both ends of the ice as No. 9 Duxbury girls’ hockey stuns No 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) in first round of Tenney Cup

The game was evenly matched from the start, but the Cougars held a slight advantage in the first period and forced Duxbury goalie Anna McGinty to make several quality saves late in the frame.

KINGSTON — In the first contest of the second annual Tenney Cup, No. 9 Duxbury pulled a 1-0 upset over No. 4 Notre Dame (Hingham) at The Bog.

Defense was the name of the game for both squads. McGinty and senior defenders McKenna Colella and Lily McGoldrick contributed to the shutout effort, and NDA sophomore Delia Logan was solid in net for the Cougars while stepping into the shoes of 2021-22 All Scholastic Lily Prendergast, who transferred to Cushing Academy.

Duxbury built possession in the second period and its efforts were rewarded with a nifty goal from Colella, who was knocking on NDA’s door all night long. Despite numerous chances in the third period, NDA couldn’t net the equalizer, and Duxbury moves on to the Tenney Cup finals on December 31 against Braintree or Hingham.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.