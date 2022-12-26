No. 1 South Carolina reaches milestone in AP Top 25 women’s poll

South Carolina maintained its hold on top of the Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday, reaching a milestone in the process.
The Gamecocks have held the No. 1 spot for 27 consecutive weeks, which is the fifth longest run all time. UConn has three of the top four streaks, including the record 51-week run from Feb. 18, 2008-Dec. 10, 2010. Louisiana Tech has the second longest streak of 36 weeks. The Huskies also had 34-and 30-week runs at No. 1.
South Carolina started last season at No. 1 and hasn’t relinquished the ranking since, including a week a year ago when they lost a game, but remained the top team.
The Gamecocks passed Texas’ 26-week run to move into fifth all time. They’ve gone 17-0 against Top 25 teams over the past two years, including a 3-0 mark this season.
The top five teams in the poll remained unchanged as Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana, and Notre Dame stayed behind the Gamecocks, who garnered all 28 votes from a national media panel.
North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, UConn, LSU and UCLA round out the top 10.
UConn hopes to have coach Geno Auriemma back when the eight-ranked Huskies visit No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday.
Auriemma missed the last two games, both UConn wins. The school said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms after shootaround Dec. 18 before the Huskies faced Florida State. Auriemma’s 91-year-old mother died Dec. 8.