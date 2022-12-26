Sabres’ game at Columbus Tuesday postponed because of travel restrictions in Buffalo

BUFFALO — The Sabres game at Columbus on Tuesday was postponed by the NHL on Monday because Buffalo International Airport remains closed because of a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region.

A makeup date has yet to be determined.

A travel ban is in place in Buffalo, and the airport won’t open until at least Wednesday morning as a result of a storm that’s dumped close 50 inches of snow on the area since Friday. The Sabres were scheduled to travel to Columbus Tuesday morning following the NHL’s mandatory Christmas break, which runs through Monday night.