Taking a pass through vacation week high school basketball tournaments

Amelia Hanscom and top-ranked Andover take on Haverhill in the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Tuesday afternoon at Merrimack College. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

There’s no shortage of action this week on the hardwood with a number of boys’ and girls’ holiday basketball tournaments, the majority of which tip off Tuesday. (If are missing one, please email hssports@globe.com with the details).

Check out the BABC/Slades Bar & Grille Holiday Classic Tuesday and Wednesday at Cathedral High, the Bob Bigelow boys’ and girls’ tournaments at Winchester High, the Boverini at Lynn Classical, or the Commonwealth Motors Classic at Merrimack College. And the IAABO Board 95 Tournament shifts to the new gymnasium at Lowell High from Tuesday through Thursday.