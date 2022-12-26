Taking a pass through vacation week high school basketball tournaments

There’s no shortage of action this week on the hardwood with a number of boys’ and girls’ holiday basketball tournaments, the majority of which tip off Tuesday. (If are missing one, please email hssports@globe.com with the details).
Check out the BABC/Slades Bar & Grille Holiday Classic Tuesday and Wednesday at Cathedral High, the Bob Bigelow boys’ and girls’ tournaments at Winchester High, the Boverini at Lynn Classical, or the Commonwealth Motors Classic at Merrimack College. And the IAABO Board 95 Tournament shifts to the new gymnasium at Lowell High from Tuesday through Thursday.
Enjoy.
BOYS
Adams Holiday Tournament
at North Quincy High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Advertisement
Weymouth vs. Quincy, 5 p.m., Braintree vs. North Quincy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Consolation/Championship, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
BABC/Slades Bar & Grille Holiday Classic
at Cathedral High
Tuesday, Dec. 27
BC High vs. Everett, 12 p.m., Brookline vs. Springfield Central, 1:25 p.m., Cathedral vs. Burke, 2:55 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Burke vs. Everett, 12 p.m., BC High vs. Brookline, 1:30 p.m., Springfield Central vs. Cathedral, 2:45 p.m.
Barry Hutchinson Memorial Holiday Tournament
at Bellingham High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Hopedale vs. Wayland, 5:45 p.m., Bourne vs. Bellingham, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Consolation/Championship, 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Bob Bigelow Tournament
at Winchester High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Snowden vs. Masconomet, 3 p.m., Medford vs. Winchester, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Boverini Tournament
at Lynn Classical
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Lynn English vs. KIPP Academy, 1:30 p.m., Lynn Classical vs. Lynn Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, TBD
Commonwealth Motors Classic
at Merrimack College
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Newburyport vs. Beverly, 1:30 p.m., Methuen vs. Andover, 3:15 p.m., St. John’s Prep vs. Lawrence, 6 p.m., North Andover vs. Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Semifinals/Consolation, TBD
Friday, Dec. 30
Championship/Consolation, TBD
Derrick Snowden Memorial Tournament
at Milton High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Canton vs. Bishop Feehan, 5:15 p.m., Randolph vs. Milton, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Advertisement
Fisher Holiday Tournament
at Bridgewater-Raynham
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Charlestown vs. Old Rochester, 5:15 p.m., Greater New Bedford vs. Bridgewater-Raynham, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, TBD
Garden City Classic
at Newton North High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Catholic Memorial vs. Tech Boston, 4 p.m., Newton South vs. Newton North, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
IAABO Board 95 Tournament
at Lowell High
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Groton-Dunstable vs. Windham (N.H.), 2 p.m., Westford vs. Londenderry (N.H.), 3:45 p.m, Haverhill vs. Pinkerton (N.H.), 5:30 p.m., Lowell vs. Pelham (N.H.) 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Consolation/Semifinals, 2 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, 2 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
Malden Catholic Christmas Tournament
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Arlington vs. Arlington Catholic, 2 p.m, Bishop Guertin (N.H.) vs. Malden Catholic, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Muscato Tournament
at Oliver Ames
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Classical (R.I) vs. Dighton-Reheboth, 5 p.m., Cardinal Spellman vs. Oliver Ames, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Riley Winter Classic
at Westwood High
Thursday, Dec. 29
Needham vs. Cambridge, 4 p.m., Hingham vs. Westwood, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Consolation/Championship, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Romano Tournament
at Tewksbury High
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Malden vs. Burlington 5 p.m, Chelmsford vs. Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Consolation/Championship, 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Skip Karam Tournament
at Durfee High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Taunton vs. Dartmouth, 5 p.m., Brighton vs. Durfee, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Titan Holiday Classic
at Pembroke High
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Duxbury vs. Pembroke, 12 p.m., Archbishop Williams vs. Silver Lake, 1:30 p.m.
Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Consolation/Championship, 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Walpole Holiday Tournament
at Walpole High
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Acton-Boxborough vs. Wellesley 2 p.m., Millbury vs. Walpole, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, TBD
GIRLS
Bob Bigelow Tournament
at Winchester High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Concord-Carlisle vs. Malden Catholic, 12 p.m., Boston Latin vs. Winchester, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Boverini Tournament
at Lynn Classical
Tuesday, Dec. 27
KIPP Academy vs. Lynn English, 12 p.m., Lynn Tech vs. Lynn Classical, 3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, times TBA beginning at 12 p.m.
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic
at Merrimack College — Hammel Court and Lawlor Arena
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Haverhill vs. Andover, 1:30 p.m., Westford vs. Pentucket, 4:15 p.m., Methuen vs. Natick, 5 p.m., North Andover vs. Central Catholic, 6:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Semifinals/Consolation, times TBA.
Friday, Dec. 30
Championship/Consolation, times TBA.
Edmund Murphy Holiday Tournament
at Dracut High
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Dracut vs. Springfield International, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Game 1 winner vs. Worcester South, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Game 1 loser vs. Worcester South, 5:30 p.m.
Garden City Classic
at Newton North High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Belmont vs. Millbury, 12 p.m., Newton South vs. Newton North, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship games at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.
Hearts for Hope
at Mansfield High
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Westwood vs. East Bridgewater, 5:30 p.m., Carlsbad (CA) vs. Mansfield, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Holiday Hoopla
at Framingham High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Shrewsbury vs. Chicopee, 5 p.m., Framingham vs. King Philip, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Consolation/Championship, times TBA.
Rockland Tournament
at Rockland High
Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Bishop Feehan vs. Norwell, 4 p.m., Rockland vs. Duxbury, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship, times TBA.
Romano Tournament
at Tewksbury High
Monday, Dec. 26
Wellesley vs. Chelmsford, 5 p.m., Lowell vs. Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Consolation/Championship, starting at 5 p.m.
Sue Rivard Holiday Tournament
at Oliver Ames High
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Oliver Ames vs. Walpole, 2 p.m., Bishop Fenwick vs. Medfield, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Consolation/Championship games at 5 p.m., 7 p.m.
Wilmington Girls Holiday Classic
at Wilmington High
Thursday, Dec. 29
Reading vs. St. Mary’s, 12 p.m., Tyngsborough vs. Wilmington, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Consolation/Championship, 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.