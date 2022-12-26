fb-pixel Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Taking a pass through vacation week high school basketball tournaments

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated December 26, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Amelia Hanscom and top-ranked Andover take on Haverhill in the first round of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Tuesday afternoon at Merrimack College.Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

There’s no shortage of action this week on the hardwood with a number of boys’ and girls’ holiday basketball tournaments, the majority of which tip off Tuesday. (If are missing one, please email hssports@globe.com with the details).

Check out the BABC/Slades Bar & Grille Holiday Classic Tuesday and Wednesday at Cathedral High, the Bob Bigelow boys’ and girls’ tournaments at Winchester High, the Boverini at Lynn Classical, or the Commonwealth Motors Classic at Merrimack College. And the IAABO Board 95 Tournament shifts to the new gymnasium at Lowell High from Tuesday through Thursday.

Enjoy.

BOYS

Adams Holiday Tournament

at North Quincy High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Weymouth vs. Quincy, 5 p.m., Braintree vs. North Quincy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Consolation/Championship, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

BABC/Slades Bar & Grille Holiday Classic

at Cathedral High

Tuesday, Dec. 27

BC High vs. Everett, 12 p.m., Brookline vs. Springfield Central, 1:25 p.m., Cathedral vs. Burke, 2:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Burke vs. Everett, 12 p.m., BC High vs. Brookline, 1:30 p.m., Springfield Central vs. Cathedral, 2:45 p.m.

Barry Hutchinson Memorial Holiday Tournament

at Bellingham High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Hopedale vs. Wayland, 5:45 p.m., Bourne vs. Bellingham, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Consolation/Championship, 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Bob Bigelow Tournament

at Winchester High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Snowden vs. Masconomet, 3 p.m., Medford vs. Winchester, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Boverini Tournament

at Lynn Classical

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Lynn English vs. KIPP Academy, 1:30 p.m., Lynn Classical vs. Lynn Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, TBD

Commonwealth Motors Classic

at Merrimack College

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Newburyport vs. Beverly, 1:30 p.m., Methuen vs. Andover, 3:15 p.m., St. John’s Prep vs. Lawrence, 6 p.m., North Andover vs. Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Semifinals/Consolation, TBD

Friday, Dec. 30

Championship/Consolation, TBD

Derrick Snowden Memorial Tournament

at Milton High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Canton vs. Bishop Feehan, 5:15 p.m., Randolph vs. Milton, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fisher Holiday Tournament

at Bridgewater-Raynham

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Charlestown vs. Old Rochester, 5:15 p.m., Greater New Bedford vs. Bridgewater-Raynham, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, TBD

Garden City Classic

at Newton North High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Catholic Memorial vs. Tech Boston, 4 p.m., Newton South vs. Newton North, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

IAABO Board 95 Tournament

at Lowell High

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Groton-Dunstable vs. Windham (N.H.), 2 p.m., Westford vs. Londenderry (N.H.), 3:45 p.m, Haverhill vs. Pinkerton (N.H.), 5:30 p.m., Lowell vs. Pelham (N.H.) 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Consolation/Semifinals, 2 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, 2 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Malden Catholic Christmas Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Arlington vs. Arlington Catholic, 2 p.m, Bishop Guertin (N.H.) vs. Malden Catholic, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Muscato Tournament

at Oliver Ames

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Classical (R.I) vs. Dighton-Reheboth, 5 p.m., Cardinal Spellman vs. Oliver Ames, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Riley Winter Classic

at Westwood High

Thursday, Dec. 29

Needham vs. Cambridge, 4 p.m., Hingham vs. Westwood, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Consolation/Championship, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Romano Tournament

at Tewksbury High

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Malden vs. Burlington 5 p.m, Chelmsford vs. Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Consolation/Championship, 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Skip Karam Tournament

at Durfee High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Taunton vs. Dartmouth, 5 p.m., Brighton vs. Durfee, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Titan Holiday Classic

at Pembroke High

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Duxbury vs. Pembroke, 12 p.m., Archbishop Williams vs. Silver Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Consolation/Championship, 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Walpole Holiday Tournament

at Walpole High

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Acton-Boxborough vs. Wellesley 2 p.m., Millbury vs. Walpole, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, TBD

GIRLS

Bob Bigelow Tournament

at Winchester High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Concord-Carlisle vs. Malden Catholic, 12 p.m., Boston Latin vs. Winchester, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Boverini Tournament

at Lynn Classical

Tuesday, Dec. 27

KIPP Academy vs. Lynn English, 12 p.m., Lynn Tech vs. Lynn Classical, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, times TBA beginning at 12 p.m.

Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic

at Merrimack College — Hammel Court and Lawlor Arena

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Haverhill vs. Andover, 1:30 p.m., Westford vs. Pentucket, 4:15 p.m., Methuen vs. Natick, 5 p.m., North Andover vs. Central Catholic, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Semifinals/Consolation, times TBA.

Friday, Dec. 30

Championship/Consolation, times TBA.

Edmund Murphy Holiday Tournament

at Dracut High

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Dracut vs. Springfield International, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 1 winner vs. Worcester South, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Game 1 loser vs. Worcester South, 5:30 p.m.

Garden City Classic

at Newton North High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Belmont vs. Millbury, 12 p.m., Newton South vs. Newton North, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship games at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

Hearts for Hope

at Mansfield High

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Westwood vs. East Bridgewater, 5:30 p.m., Carlsbad (CA) vs. Mansfield, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Hoopla

at Framingham High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Shrewsbury vs. Chicopee, 5 p.m., Framingham vs. King Philip, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Consolation/Championship, times TBA.

Rockland Tournament

at Rockland High

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Bishop Feehan vs. Norwell, 4 p.m., Rockland vs. Duxbury, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship, times TBA.

Romano Tournament

at Tewksbury High

Monday, Dec. 26

Wellesley vs. Chelmsford, 5 p.m., Lowell vs. Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Consolation/Championship, starting at 5 p.m.

Sue Rivard Holiday Tournament

at Oliver Ames High

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Oliver Ames vs. Walpole, 2 p.m., Bishop Fenwick vs. Medfield, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Consolation/Championship games at 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Wilmington Girls Holiday Classic

at Wilmington High

Thursday, Dec. 29

Reading vs. St. Mary’s, 12 p.m., Tyngsborough vs. Wilmington, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Consolation/Championship, 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

