Unbeaten UConn remains No. 2 in AP Top 25 men’s poll

Purdue stayed atop the poll for a third straight week, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina returned to the rankings and New Mexico cracked the poll for the first time in eight years.

Unbeaten Connecticut earned 20 first-place votes but remained No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.

Purdue had never been ranked No. 1 before a one-week stay there last December, and was unranked to start the season. But the Boilermakers made a rapid rise from No. 24 to No. 5 in a one-week span in late November, then climbed to No. 1 on Dec. 12.

North Carolina is back in the poll at No. 25 after a tumultuous opening to the season.

Returning four starters from last year's unexpected run to the NCAA title game, the Tar Heels started December by becoming only the sixth team to go from preseason No. 1 to unranked since at least the 1961-62 season. That came after a run of four straight losses.

But UNC has won four straight since, the past two coming against Big Ten teams — Ohio State Dec. 17 and Michigan last week — to regroup.



