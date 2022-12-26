With conference play about to heat up, here’s where the Mass. men’s Division 1 basketball teams stand

Here’s a look at where the nine Division 1 men’s basketball teams in Massachusetts stand entering the heart of conference play.

By the end of the summer, as UMass Lowell paired its newcomers with an experienced returning core, coach Pat Duquette knew he had a talented team.

What he didn’t know — and what he has learned during the River Hawks’ sizzling start — is just how well those pieces would fit together.

“I wasn’t really sure how we would blend it, but it’s been pretty seamless since the beginning of the season,” Duquette said.

Duquette believes his team’s depth, size, and chemistry paid dividends during nonconference play. UMass Lowell is the only team in the nation in the top 15 in both field goal percentage (50.2, 13th) and field goal percentage defense (36.4, 10th).

The River Hawks, who have yet to post a winning season (overall or in conference play) since switching to Division 1 in 2013, have established themselves as front-runners to make the NCAA Tournament from America East.

They’ve won games in a variety of ways and have a style of play that feels sustainable.

“The reason we’re at where we’re at is because we’ve had confidence but we’ve also had humility,” Duquette said. “We’ve just got to stay that course.”

Contenders

UMass (9-3)

Year 1 of the Frank Martin Era is off to a stellar start, and the Minutemen have proven they have a legitimate shot to play in March Madness for the first time since 2014.

Their depth is a critical factor, as they rank sixth in the nation in bench points per game (34.1). UMass has six players averaging between 7 and 13 points and 11 logging double-digit minutes a night.

In many conferences, they’d be the clear favorite. In the Atlantic 10, they sit in third and are one of several teams in the mix.

Harvard (8-5)

If their performance at No. 4 Kansas Thursday is any indication, the Crimson have a chance to qualify for their first NCAA Tournament since 2015.

Harvard trailed the defending national champions, 42-38, with 10:22 left, before Kansas pulled away for a 68-54 win.

The Crimson already have wins over Loyola Chicago and Cal Irvine and are currently in fourth place in a competitive Ivy League. A clash with favorite Princeton on New Year’s Eve will be telling.

Competitors

Boston College (7-6)

The Eagles earned their biggest win so far when they outlasted Virginia Tech, 70-65, in overtime Wednesday at Conte Forum.

BC held the No. 21 Hokies to 25 percent from distance, forced 15 turnovers, and made clutch shots.

“We’ve had some heartaches and disappointments this year,” coach Earl Grant said. “What it does is get them to continue to believe in the system we’re trying to instill.”

The Eagles, who have dealt with a slew of injuries to catalyst players, have won two straight after dropping four in a row. They’re gunning for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009.

Boston University (7-6)

The Terriers have been inconsistent, yet they sit in third in the Patriot League.

This is arguably the most experienced Division 1 men’s team in Massachusetts. The talent is there, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see BU rip off a string of wins to open conference play.

One area in need of growth is their play in the paint, as opponents have a 67-32 edge in blocks.

Northeastern (4-7)

The Huskies are fresh off a 73-70 road win over Davidson that coach Bill Coen called their best of the season so far.

“For our young club to go down there and compete, play the right way, and earn a victory was really satisfying to cap off our nonconference schedule,” Coen said.

With six freshmen and a transfer eligible, plus several injuries, Northeastern hasn’t had the desired amount of continuity. A Dec. 18 game against Illinois Chicago marked the first time all 13 players were available.

Five of their 12 games have been decided by 3 points or fewer, and the Huskies have won each of the last two.

“We’ve gotten on a little bit of a roll here to finish up nonconference play,” Coen said.

Long shots

Stonehill (4-10), Holy Cross (3-10), Merrimack (2-12)

The Skyhawks are holding their own in their first season in Division 1 but have lost four straight and are trying to find their footing.

The Crusaders also have dropped four straight heading into Patriot League action.

The Warriors have played several strong opponents tough, including Providence, San Francisco, and Bucknell, but they don’t have much to show for it.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.