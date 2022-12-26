With the Patriots’ playoff hopes somehow still alive, we’re unwrapping five football thoughts

I can’t, but it’s reality for the free-falling footballers of Fort Foxborough, losers of four of five.

Win the final two games against the Dolphins — possessors of a tenuous hold on the last AFC playoff spot — and the Bills, and Bill Belichick’s crew is postseason-bound for a second straight year. Cue Joe Castiglione: Can you believe it?

Father Football dropped off a few pigskin presents at Patriot Place to keep the Patriots’ playoff candle burning bright. Thanks to losses by the Raiders and Dolphins, they’re still masters of their playoff destiny.

As the Patriots prepare for the crucial penultimate regular-season game and ostensibly the final contest at Gillette Stadium this season, here are five football thoughts:

1. Quality QB Control: Has a team ever made the playoffs without beating one quality or so much as highly capable quarterback? The Patriots could pull it off. If you want to claim Jared Goff as a high-quality QB, congratulations on stat-humping, as Greg Bedard would say.

Normally, Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa would qualify as a high-quality passer this season. Tagovailoa leads the league in passer rating (105.5) and yards gained per pass attempt (8.9). He has enjoyed a breakout campaign and was the leading Pro Bowl vote-getter. But that breakout season has hit the breakdown lane.

The Patriots are catching Tua when his quarterback carriage has turned back into a passer pumpkin. He literally threw the game away with three interceptions on Miami’s final three drives in their Christmas loss to the Green Bay Packers. During Miami’s four-game losing streak, the lefty has completed 52.6 percent of his passes and thrown six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Tagovailoa has never lost to the Patriots (4-0), but he has also never registered a multi-TD pass game against them.

2. Breaking Bad: Patriots players and fans better not pout and better not cry about “bad breaks” this season if the team misses the postseason.

This has become a recent refrain after Rhamondre Stevenson’s fatal fumble against the Bengals on a play that could’ve been whistled dead for forward progress and the NFL-termed “inconclusive” replay review on the game-tying touchdown in the loss to Las Vegas.

What short memories we have around here. What about the breaks the Patriots have caught, such as Cardinals QB Kyler Murray getting injured three plays into that game?

There’s plenty more: Packers rookie Romeo Doubs dropped a go-ahead touchdown, sending that game to overtime; Mac Jones had a surely-fatal pick-6 wiped out in the first victory over the Jets by a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty; on Marcus Jones’s game-winning punt return against the Jets, Mack Wilson could’ve been flagged for a block in the back.

Also, the Patriots wouldn’t have even been in position to bemoan the lack of a whistle on Stevenson’s fumble if replay had overturned an apparent Mac Jones fumble that was ruled intentional grounding.

Jones didn’t appear to have complete control of the ball when he tried to flip it forward, and the Tuck Rule is dead. On the next play, the Patriots got an immaculate deflection 48-yard TD to Jakobi Meyers.

Also, a franchise and fan base blessed with the greatest quarterback of all-time via the 199th overall pick, a compensatory selection that couldn’t be traded, can’t complain about “bad breaks.”

3. Credit due: If Robert and Jonathan Kraft are going to consider for a scintilla of a second firing Belichick, they should fire up the tape of the Patriots’ near-comeback against Cincinnati. You can claim it’s a low bar or a mandatory job requirement, but it’s notable that the Patriots didn’t quit when down, 22-0.

Many teams would’ve packed it in under similar circumstances (see: Broncos, Denver). It’s a credit to the coaching staff and the culture Belichick has cultivated that they fought their fannies off to give themselves an opportunity to win. It would indicate that no matter how much frustration festers in the locker room over his choice of offensive architects, Belichick hasn’t lost his team.

Don’t take that for granted.

4. Wide receiver reverse: Maybe the Patriots want a do-over on the selection of Tyquan Thornton, and first-year director of player personnel Matt Groh would merit a do-over on his interview condescendingly defending Thornton’s selection at No. 50.

With a crying need for wide receiver help, Thornton, slowed by a broken collarbone that resulted in his missing the first four games, hasn’t delivered. He had a brutal drop against the Bengals and has 18 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown (plus a rushing TD).

Pittsburgh’s George Pickens, taken two picks later, caught the game-winning TD Saturday night and has 47 catches for 700 yards and three touchdowns. Indianapolis’s Alec Pierce, selected immediately after Pickens, has 32 catches for 510 yards and two TDs.

Groh got smug when pressed on the wisdom of the Thornton pick on April 30: “You see him really be able to get off the line. And for as fast as he is — I’m sure you guys are all grinding film on Tyquan and Marcus — to be able to see him get in the red zone and do some things. It’s not just speed, it’s … ability to get up and really pluck the ball out of the air. So, there’s going to be a lot of different things that he’s going to be able to do to help.”

When?

Thornton can’t be totally condemned yet. But, perhaps, Groh (a ringer for Shep from the Bravo reality show “Southern Charm”) should’ve ground on a little more film, especially given the team’s abysmal track record drafting receivers. That record includes Groh’s prior 11 seasons working in scouting.

5. Bye, Bye, Bye: As the second 17-game NFL regular season winds down, the league should consider reinstituting two bye weeks. The league experimented with it in 1993 when the regular season was 16 games.

It’s time to bring back the double-bye if the NFL is serious about health and safety. It also would expand television inventory without adding an 18th game — the Holy Grail for owners and anathema for players.

On its Player Health and Safety website, the NFL specified that data showed no “substantial” change in injury rate when moving to a 17-game season in 2021.

But the sample size is too small, and common sense says additional rest will benefit the players and the product.

