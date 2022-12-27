Like its title character, ‘Barry’ is stuck in a rut

I’m an outlier, it seems. I found this last season of “Barry” confusing, disconnected, and essentially lost, and I breezed right past it as I selected my favorites. Maybe it has to do with the conflict between what I thought the show was about at first — and what it has ultimately become. Initially, it was an amusing take on a guy with PTSD from having served in Afghanistan, whose only post-war skill, sadly, was as a hit man for hire. He decides to become an actor, to shed his previous self and reinvent — but of course it’s not that easy. Just when he thinks he’s out, they pull him back in, “they” being the colorful supporting characters including his early handler, Stephen Root’s Fuches.

In combing through all the shows I watched in 2022 in order to put together my best-of list, and my worst-of list, too, I spent some time considering season 3 of Bill Hader’s “Barry.” Over at Metacritic, I see that the HBO series made it onto 32 best-of lists this year, and the 2022 reviews of it amounted to a score of 94 out of 100. It’s a celebrated black comedy that has inspired a lot of super-duper-smart weekly recaps and analyses.

Instead of giving Barry some kind of transformative arc or rich character development across the seasons, though, the show has kept him in the same rut and worse. I suppose it’s character development in that he has gotten increasingly depressed and out of control, but it’s left me wondering why I’m watching this guy’s story in the first place. He feels guilt, it seems, for his murders, but that doesn’t stop him. And he poisons everyone who could have helped him, bringing out their worst sides in the process. He’s caught in the final moments of the season, but he has seemed caught before, so we’ll see what happens.

As with “The Handmaid’s Tale,” I’ve repeatedly felt that “Barry” is keeping characters around after the story would have naturally sloughed them off, particularly Sarah Goldberg’s Sally. I like Goldberg’s performance, and I enjoyed her plot in season 3, as she met with success and failure, but, at least until the moment she turned to Barry for revenge, she has seemed to be living in a different kind of show. Anthony Carrigan’s NoHo Hank, too, seems to be in the mix since he’s an entertaining character, and not because his story fits in.

I’m open to being persuaded otherwise, especially if the fourth (and final) season pulls it together nicely. Maybe the show will ultimately address whether it was war that ruined Barry, or just his own sociopathy. But at least for now, I’ve lost the sense I had early on that “Barry” belongs in that elite club of outstanding HBO series.

