Photos and videos from Southwest Airlines locations across the country paint a chaotic picture

Southwest canceled more than 60 percent of its Tuesday flights and warned that it would operate at about one-third of its regular schedule over the next several days as crews are rejiggered to get them to the necessary locations.

Days after other air carriers recovered from a powerful winter storm that left travel in tangles as holiday crowds descended on airports, the Dallas-based airline was still struggling to get back on track.

The service disruptions, brought on by a combination of bad weather, the airline’s decentralized route setup, and a reportedly overwhelmed crew-scheduling system, have been “the largest-scale event that I’ve ever seen,” said Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It’s severe enough that the US Department of Transportation announced Monday that it’s looking into “whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

On the ground, the chaos led to disorderly scenes in airports across the country, which were captured and circulated online by would-be passengers. Photos and videos show tortuous lines leading to the Southwest counter in Denver; heaps of stranded luggage in Tampa Bay; and scores of customers being told over an intercom that they couldn’t fly out of Phoenix for four days because there was no “crew to work the flights.”

Boston seems to have been spared the worst of the meltdown: 25 flights out of Logan International Airport — most of them Southwest — were canceled Tuesday, representing just 4 percent of all flights, according to FlightAware. But elsewhere, problems persisted.

Take a look at some of the bedlam that’s struck airports over the past few days nationwide.

