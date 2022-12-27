Photos and videos from Southwest Airlines locations across the country paint a chaotic picture

It’s not a great day to be Southwest Airlines.
Days after other air carriers recovered from a powerful winter storm that left travel in tangles as holiday crowds descended on airports, the Dallas-based airline was still struggling to get back on track.
Southwest canceled more than 60 percent of its Tuesday flights and warned that it would operate at about one-third of its regular schedule over the next several days as crews are rejiggered to get them to the necessary locations.
The service disruptions, brought on by a combination of bad weather, the airline’s decentralized route setup, and a reportedly overwhelmed crew-scheduling system, have been “the largest-scale event that I’ve ever seen,” said Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan, according to the Wall Street Journal.
It’s severe enough that the US Department of Transportation announced Monday that it’s looking into “whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”
On the ground, the chaos led to disorderly scenes in airports across the country, which were captured and circulated online by would-be passengers. Photos and videos show tortuous lines leading to the Southwest counter in Denver; heaps of stranded luggage in Tampa Bay; and scores of customers being told over an intercom that they couldn’t fly out of Phoenix for four days because there was no “crew to work the flights.”
Boston seems to have been spared the worst of the meltdown: 25 flights out of Logan International Airport — most of them Southwest — were canceled Tuesday, representing just 4 percent of all flights, according to FlightAware. But elsewhere, problems persisted.
Take a look at some of the bedlam that’s struck airports over the past few days nationwide.
The current line for cancellations/rescheduling at Southwest Airlines counter at DIA. 😮 pic.twitter.com/wtrzu6qYcy— Jeremiah Bellile (@miahbellile) December 26, 2022
What a mess. This is the Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Tampa International. There’s 24 more Southwest flights canceled this morning. Many tags on these stranded bags are from travelers from Denver, Houston and Baltimore @BN9 pic.twitter.com/4C6XFA9eib— Angie Angers (@angie_angers) December 27, 2022
Here is the video of the intercom announcement.— Michael Doudna (@MichaelDoudna) December 26, 2022
Speaker says staffing issues have led to the cancelation of 90% of Sky Harbor Southwest flights. They say they cannot get anyone out for the next 4 days. https://t.co/eULewj44Zm pic.twitter.com/fnlay8sBw5
Southwest: your flight has been cancelled. select a new flight— happy Ni year (@nilamadison) December 22, 2022
me: pic.twitter.com/LC4apfOL81
Thank you to the random stranger who texted me that my suitcase was in fact in Tampa. You are a life saver! Especially since there was no way Southwest could ever tell me. pic.twitter.com/svuBkHRAcw— Taira Dactyl (she/her) (@TairaMeadow) December 27, 2022
#SOUTHWEST NIGHTMARE: All flights leaving San Diego tonight are canceled, announcement just now over the intercom says the airline is “frozen and not able to assist with rebooking.” People are told find their bags in these piles. Several are in tears. @10News pic.twitter.com/cpUfblhV5t— Laura Acevedo (@10NewsAcevedo) December 27, 2022
The crowd at baggage claim & the customer service line for Southwest Airlines at Reagan National are insane! The airline is having a meltdown & people are being told it could be days before they get to their destinations. Southwest blames lingering storm impacts. #aviation pic.twitter.com/zsmf9xhFlo— Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) December 26, 2022
A look at the board for Southwest a little before 5:30 pm. All but 10 flights are canceled.— Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) December 27, 2022
Southwest previously told us these delays are because of the winter storm. Tonight on @abc15 at 10, we look a little further into why this is still happening. https://t.co/KVN6uJVIVL pic.twitter.com/dmAdAaeHGI
