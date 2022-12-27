Video game employees file for unionization

A group of Activision Blizzard video game employees in Boston said Tuesday they’re organizing a union with the Communications Workers of America. The 57-person Proletariat unit that’s filed for a union representation includes designers, animators, engineers, producers, and quality assurance workers, according to a statement. Should the effort succeed, it would be the first gaming union at Activision comprising workers outside of quality assurance, who test video games for bugs and performance and are widely considered underpaid across the industry. Irvine, Calif.-based Activision acquired Proletariat and its 100 workers in June 2022 to aid in its World of Warcraft franchise. The organization will be the third this year at Activision. Workers at the gaming giant’s Raven Software first organized a union in January, while those at Blizzard Albany voted to unionize in December. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

TRADE

Deficit narrowed in November to smallest in almost two years

The US merchandise-trade deficit narrowed in November to the smallest in nearly two years due to a plunge in imports. The shortfall decreased 15.6 percent — the most since 2009 — to $83.3 billion last month, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. Imports retreated 7.6 percent to $252.2 billion, the lowest in more than a year. The value of exports declined 3.1 percent to $168.9 billion. The decline in imports was broad-based, led by a 13 percent drop in the value of consumer goods. Other inbound shipments of autos, food, and beverages and industrial supplies also decreased, as did most export categories. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

MOVIE THEATERS

Head of AMC chain asks that his pay be frozen next year

AMC Entertainment’s chief executive asked the theater chain’s board to freeze his compensation next year, and he’s requested more than a dozen of his top lieutenants to make a similar sacrifice at a time when shareholders have been hurt. Adam Aron, the chief executive, said on Twitter Tuesday he asked the board to hold his cash and stock pay steady for 2023. He earned $18.9 million in salary and other compensation last year, according to filings. Shares of the chain, the largest in the United States, are down more than 70 percent this year. The company became a popular meme stock among retail investors in 2021, soaring to more than $45 from under $2. But it has since retreated and was down 8.2 percent Tuesday to $4.03. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

LABOR

Reuters journalists get 10% raise, can work from home three days

Thomson Reuters Corp. reached a tentative contract agreement with its unionized US journalists, including pay raises and terms that let most employees work from home three days a week next year. The accord, coming a month after members voted to authorize a potential strike, includes a 10 percent wage increase spread over three years and a $5,000 signing bonus, according to the Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild, which represents about 300 Reuters reporters, photographers, and video journalists in the United States. The proposed agreement would also restrict management from using nondisclosure agreements in harassment and discrimination cases and let employees mostly work from home in 2023. After that, the company would have discretion to require more time in the office. Union members are slated to vote Wednesday on the agreement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Housing market continues to slow

The US housing market continued to sag in October as the impact of higher mortgage rates and concerns over the economy rattled buyers and sellers. Prices fell 0.5 percent from September, the fourth consecutive monthly decline for a seasonally adjusted measure of home prices in 20 large cities, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The market began downshifting earlier this year as the Federal Reserve started hiking its benchmark interest rate, with the goal of easing high inflation that’s been driven in part by skyrocketing housing costs. Rates for 30-year, fixed mortgages reached 7.08 percent in October — and again in November — though they have since retreated, FreddieMac data show. With borrowing costs roughly double where they were at the start of the year, and inflation leaving less savings to put toward a down payment, homebuyers have pulled back. Sellers are also reluctant to list their properties, yet houses that are on the market are lingering and getting discounted as demand slumps. Even as prices fall on a monthly basis, they’re still higher than they were a year ago, though the rate of gains has declined. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MOVIES

Avatar sequel takes in more than $95 million over holiday weekend

Avatar: The Way of Water generated $95.5 million in domestic ticket sales over the long weekend, surpassing Walt Disney Co.’s projections. The North American total easily exceeded the $82 million estimate from the entertainment giant, despite weather-related challenges. Many theaters were closed after blizzards knocked out power throughout the United States early in the weekend. Monday accounted for about a third of the total. Overall, the sequel to the 2009 sci-fi epic has made about $955 million globally, Disney said. Director James Cameron has said the movie — one of the most expensive ever made — needs to take in $2 billion in ticket sales to break even. The first Avatar sold almost $3 billion in tickets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PHONES

Former Apple attorney says she was fired for complaining about harasser

A former top Apple patent attorney says she was unlawfully fired by the iPhone maker after complaining about being abused by a male colleague with whom she was romantically involved, including receiving death threats. Jayna Richardson Whitt sued Apple in California claiming the company retaliated against her after it became aware of her “domestic abuse victim status” by denying her opportunities for higher-level positions and thwarting her career growth. She’s seeking unspecified compensation for economic losses and emotional distress. Apple turned down Whitt’s request to help secure her digital accounts after they and her iPhone were breached by her alleged abuser, according to the complaint. The company shelled out more than $630,000 to protect chief executive Tim Cook in 2021 from a woman who stalked him, Whitt said in her complaint. But despite sharing a video of her male colleague pointing a gun to his head and sharing evidence of “death threats and terrorization,” Apple left her “defenseless,” she said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS