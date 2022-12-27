Bins of bliss at the Nuts Factory

On a chilly Saturday early evening, around cocktail hour, the most bustling spot on Charles Street in Boston was not the bars but the newly opened Nuts Factory. The aisles were packed with people oohing and ahhing over the bins filled with a vast selection of nuts — salted, spicy, and sugary coated — dried fruits, gummies, licorices, chocolates, spices, and much more. Some of the dried fruits, such as plump dates, and nuts come from Israel and Turkey, and other nuts are grown in the United States. Pretzel and chocolate cookie crumbs-coated pecans and hazelnuts covered with coconut chips, barbecued cashews, or black licorice hard candies are among the rare treats. Shelves are laden with a dizzying array of boxes of cookies, granola, bottles of hot sauce, blocks of halva, and containers of babka, and baklava. The halva comes in a variety of flavors, including rose water or with layers of chocolate. An enticing scent fills the air as the nuts are roasted here. It’s a marketplace atmosphere and sampling is encouraged, as long as you use the scoop. The store is part of a chain and a third-generation family business from Israel that also operates outposts in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, some inside of stores. The Beacon Hill location is the company’s first here, and more are planned in the future. You will need time to ruminate over all the choices before filling up a cellophane bag or a divided tray, which can make a nice gift. The shop could easily become your happy place with so much to look at and consume. 66 Charles St., Boston, nutsfactorynyc.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND