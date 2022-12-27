Pagu can make your New Year’s Eve extra special

If you plan to host a New Year’s Eve party at home and wish to ramp down the pressure of cooking but ramp up the celebration by choosing a memorable menu, Pagu, the Japanese-Spanish restaurant in Cambridge, offers an exciting array of dishes to take out. You might consider the eye-popping suckling pig, which emerges from the restaurant’s kitchen gloriously whole, with its head intact but without the eyeballs. “If people want the head, we give it to them, but usually they don’t,” says owner Tracy Chang. “We’ll use it in ramen broth.” Otherwise, order it de-boned, the meat pulled or sliced. The animal comes from the quality Stryker Farm in Pennsylvania and is marinated in shio koj, sous-vided, the skin then crisped. Homemade bao, pickles, hot sauce, romesco, and Thai chili hot sauce are included (for two to 10 or more, $66 to $264; the whole pig, without sides, $400). Or, you might consider a Pekin duck from the prestigious Jurgielewicz family farm in Pennsylvania as the meal’s centerpiece. Steamed and rubbed with shio koji, it’s stuffed with sticky rice made with Taiwanese sausage, shiitakes, peas, and carrots and seasoned with tamari, a recipe passed down from Chang’s Taiwanese grandmother, a restaurateur for years. Among the sides are olive oil mashed potatoes, kale and Brussels sprouts salad, gravy, a quart of carrot soup, and more (for four, $199). Squid ink paella with carabinero, or scarlet prawns — sizable, vibrant red, sweet, and saline — is another option (for two to 10, from $120 to $280). There are an array of other choices to take home, such as matcha, black sesame or purple taro root pancake mixes to bring you into the morning of the new year. The dishes come with reheating instructions. Pick up at the restaurant on Dec. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m., 310 Mass. Ave., Cambridge, 617-945-9290, gopagu.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND